A COUPLE OF friends and I figured out we were all going to be in the Kittery, Maine, area at the same time and arranged to meet for drinks and early dinner on Friday afternoon Dec. 2. I suggested The Ski Club Bar on the third floor of the old Frisbee’s Store overlooking Pepperrell Cove. Since we were meeting in late afternoon in December on a day predicted to be sunny, the timing seemed right for a nice sunset from the incredible view at The Ski Bar. I made reservations for three for 4:15. We would not be disappointed.
After going through Shipyard traffic, construction on Route 103 and a hub-bub of congestion at the beautiful old Congregational church for their annual well-attended Christmas Fair, I felt guilty subjecting my friends to this “out-of-the-way” place (says the country bumpkin who grew up a mile away from the Ski Club Bar) for the off-chance of a great sunset. But as usual they were totally game and not phased by the “congestion.”
One friend was already there when I arrived and had snagged our table. I joined her and turned my chair to look out. I explained my reasoning for the suggestion of our gathering spot. We agreed it looked like there would, in fact, be a nice sunset.
We caught up a little and kept our eye on the bank of windows looking out to the west toward New Castle. The sunset was developing and getting richer and richer orange. Then it started to bulge up a little in the middle with an even amount of orange/red glow on either side. We continued to keep our eye on it.
A few minutes later the bulge in the middle had popped up, quite a bit higher than anything I had ever seen. I took a couple of pictures through the windows. But the bulge kept getting taller. And taller. And even taller until there was a column of sunset reaching straight up to the “top” of the sky.
I took another picture. A few people started to go out on the Ski Club Bar deck, each time letting a blast of cold air into the bar. At first, a couple people seemed annoyed by that, but this column of sunset became so spectacular that as I headed out onto the deck to take another picture, even a member of the staff joined us. The Ski Club Bar staff surely see amazing sunsets regularly, but this was clearly very unusual. I texted my picture to my husband who replied something like “Wow, I’m glad you are with good friends for the end of the world.”
By the time the third member of our party arrived, the sunset seemed to have reached its pinnacle and was starting to fade. She had seen it in its full glory on the way there. And, as is the case these days, by the time I got home and sat down with my iPad, it was all over Facebook. Pictures were being posted from Greenland and Newington and as far inland as Chester. I love when Facebook can bring people together in awe.
I had been thinking “this has to be a thing, it has to be some meteorological phenomenon.” And sure enough, someone who posted a picture said it was called a “sun (or solar) pillar.”
When I Googled “sun pillar” I learned that a “light pillar” is any vertical column of light (think the Twin Towers 9/11 light columns memorial) but when the light source is the sun the adjective becomes “solar” or “sun.” Weather.com described it as “a shaft of light extending vertically above the sun, most often at sunrise or sunset. They develop as a result of ice crystals slowly falling through the air, reflecting the sun’s rays off of them. Look for sun pillars when the sun is low on the horizon, and cirrus clouds are present.”
In an article for Newsweek.com by Aristos Georgiou (“Pillar Shooting Into the Sky Explained,” Feb. 28, 2022), “full-time northern lights photographer” (who knew?) in the Manitoba, Canada, area, Justin Anderson, said that a sun pillar’s column “looks like hundreds of feet for us, but really it’s going miles in the air … ” He also said “because conditions have to be just right for this phenomenon to appear, (sun) pillars are a relatively rare sight … only a handful of half-decent examples are recorded every year” in the Manitoba region, where conditions are “right” more often than other places. He also said that, unlike the northern lights, “you don’t need a fancy camera to take photos of them.” That is certainly true since the photo accompanying this column I took with my Pixel 6 Pro cell phone camera.
The sun pillar pictures shown on a general internet search are very pretty but not nearly as spectacular as what we witnessed at the Ski Club Bar that afternoon. The right conditions were certainly present. And I was so happy to be present myself!