Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball captured this “sun pillar” phenomenon during the sunset on Dec. 2 in Kittery, Maine.

A COUPLE OF friends and I figured out we were all going to be in the Kittery, Maine, area at the same time and arranged to meet for drinks and early dinner on Friday afternoon Dec. 2. I suggested The Ski Club Bar on the third floor of the old Frisbee’s Store overlooking Pepperrell Cove. Since we were meeting in late afternoon in December on a day predicted to be sunny, the timing seemed right for a nice sunset from the incredible view at The Ski Bar. I made reservations for three for 4:15. We would not be disappointed.

After going through Shipyard traffic, construction on Route 103 and a hub-bub of congestion at the beautiful old Congregational church for their annual well-attended Christmas Fair, I felt guilty subjecting my friends to this “out-of-the-way” place (says the country bumpkin who grew up a mile away from the Ski Club Bar) for the off-chance of a great sunset. But as usual they were totally game and not phased by the “congestion.”