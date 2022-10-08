Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball took this image while kayaking on a crisp and windy fall day in September. Look carefully to see the great blue heron her kayaking group affectionately nicknamed “Kevin.”
I HAD SIGNED UP for the kayaking field trip on the Merrimack River for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ annual meeting in late September (in full disclosure, my husband works for the Forest Society). Their field trips are usually great fun and led by knowledgeable naturalists and foresters to help interpret the surroundings.
As the time got closer, I admit I was not looking forward to the trip. The predictions were for chilly temperatures made downright cold by strong winds. These are not conditions I would choose to go out kayaking in. Even when venturing out on the small lake around the corner from my house, I look for flat calm and go first thing in the morning before the motor boaters get out.
But I had signed up, was accompanied by my octogenarian father-in-law and had convinced a friend who is a regular kayaking companion of mine to change her field trip to join us, so I wasn’t backing out. We pulled up to the boat launch at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord a bit before nine. The sun was out but the wind was howling as predicted. I just really looked forward to it being over and settling in at the Forest Society’s Conservation Center headquarters for lunch and the meeting.
And as usually happens with these kinds of things that I dread, it was actually a lovely paddle. I had never been on the Merrimack River in any boat whatsoever. This river is a real gem meandering along the edge of downtown Concord — and the subject of a 2020 film called “The Merrimack: River at Risk” created by the Forest Society and directed by Jerry Monkman, which outlines the how and why of efforts to clean the river up from years of abuse.
The boat launch at NHTI has a great concrete ramp. The company hired to provide boats and equipment and help guide us, North Country Kayak, was very attentive at getting us all safely into our kayaks. Around eight of us shoved off.
First up was to cross the river. In a change of plans, the guides had decided we would cross and paddle a little ways down to a side channel that looped around back to the main river. This would also give us a chance to explore a small inlet, all of which would likely give us better protection from the strong winds.
Crossing the river was the first of two challenges in an otherwise surprisingly easy, peaceful paddle. Not only was the wind strong and the current kind of working against us, but it turned out there was a crew race going on! We had to be very careful not to get in the way of any of the boats in the race. If you were in their path I think it would be a certain collision — those boats certainly do not look made for quick turning!
After we all made it across safely, we ducked down the side loop and immediately tucked into the little inlet. It was very protected from the wind. The first thing I spotted flying across the inlet was a kingfisher, who announced himself with their signature clacking call. That was the first kingfisher I had seen this year, so that was exciting. He was quite handsome.
Off to the right was a great blue heron standing boldly on top of a log. One of the group yelled “Kevin!” which amused any of us who have seen the movie “Up” (if you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend it). Kevin sat on his log the whole time we meandered around the inlet, even hunkering down a bit; he wasn’t letting go of his protected spot in the sun and clearly felt we were not a threat. We saw lots of blue jays and a few unidentified little brown jobbers. (I wisely brought my new travel binoculars and stupidly left them sitting on the passenger seat of my truck so I couldn’t quite tell what the little birds were).
We scooted back out of the inlet and looped around a narrow island in a nice slow paddle back to the main part of the Merrimack. Along the way, we were told about the trees and other vegetation on the island (which included invasive bittersweet and surprisingly a catalpa tree). And that loop was sometimes so shallow that you could only kayak right down the middle of the channel. That day, despite a pretty dry summer, the water was quite high.
The most challenging part of the trip was fighting the wind and the current to get out of the inlet and back into the main body of the river. We all managed that and then found the current and wind swooping us along the short way to where we crossed back to the boat launch.
And the moral of that story is, sometimes what we dread we signed up for turns into a lovely excursion!