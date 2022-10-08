Nature Talks - pic1

Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball took this image while kayaking on a crisp and windy fall day in September. Look carefully to see the great blue heron her kayaking group affectionately nicknamed “Kevin.”

 Cheryl Kimball

I HAD SIGNED UP for the kayaking field trip on the Merrimack River for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ annual meeting in late September (in full disclosure, my husband works for the Forest Society). Their field trips are usually great fun and led by knowledgeable naturalists and foresters to help interpret the surroundings.

As the time got closer, I admit I was not looking forward to the trip. The predictions were for chilly temperatures made downright cold by strong winds. These are not conditions I would choose to go out kayaking in. Even when venturing out on the small lake around the corner from my house, I look for flat calm and go first thing in the morning before the motor boaters get out.