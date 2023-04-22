MY TRIP TO the Galapagos Islands was everything I had hoped it would be. These 13 islands formed primarily of not-so-delicate volcanic lava rock, are nothing if not unique.
Before I get into the nature part of the trip, let me say that because the Galapagos is not an area where you can just fly in and wander around at your own discretion (for those quick on the dispute button, I am sure that is possible but it is discouraged, is not easy and it shouldn’t be), this was the most “organized” trip I have ever taken. We were surrounded by wild animals much of the time but it was also the most pampered vacation I have ever booked.
People from the travel organizers (Orbridge of Seattle) and the on-location tour company (Metropolitan Tours) were there to help at every turn. Upon finally arriving at our beautiful hotel in Quito at 1:30 a.m., we were sent to our room with snack bags and in the morning we were headed to the islands, our luggage was whisked away next to be seen in our very comfortable cabin on board the 180-foot ship (36 on the tour, 30 crew) in which we navigated to different islands.
The tour guides reminded us several times the first evening on board when outlining the packed schedule for the coming few days that this was less of a vacation and more of an excursion. A couple of months before our trip began, Orbridge sent us a box of books — Darwin’s “The Beak of the Finch” and “Wildlife of the Galapagos” (Fitter, Fitter and Hosking) among them.
So on to the most important thing: the birds. I added the following amazing birds to my life list (the info about them is from the wildlife book and from our guides):
Frigatebird
There are two species (magnificent and great) and I am pretty sure we saw the magnificent. They really are magnificent — large delicately shaped birds mostly black with red-rimmed eyes. The females have a white chest/neck area while the males have a red neck pouch which is mostly visible during breeding season and which they puff out into quite a display for the ladies. These guys would fly above the ship a lot.
Galapagos penguin
One of the smallest penguins in the world and the only penguin to live in the northern hemisphere (just barely — we crossed the equator four times as we traveled throughout the islands). A slow but opportunistic breeder (any time of the year when the food supply is strong), these penguins are estimated to have a population of around 2,000 birds and are considered endangered.
Flightless cormorant
I did not know this bird existed. It is exclusive to the Galapagos and the only cormorant found there. Like the double-crested cormorants we have in the Northeast, these guys hang their wings to dry after chasing prey under water but their wings are just wispy little things that “are no more than vestigial appendages that appear to serve no useful purpose.” Their status is deemed ”vulnerable” and like many Galapagos birds, they are threatened by introduced species like rats and feral cats and, on some islands, dogs.
Lava gull
These pretty gulls have a dark gray body and almost black head and wings. Scavengers and nest robbers, they are “possibly the rarest or least numerous gull in the world.”
Brown, or common, noddy
A type of tern, these smallish birds are brown, breed throughout the year, hang out on cliffs and rocky ledges, and are seen throughout the Galapagos.
Yellow-crowned night heron
This may not be a first sighting for me but I have not kept the best track of the herons and egrets I’ve seen, so the close encounter we had was a first for me. These lovely birds sit hunched waiting patiently for a feast of crabs or insects and, although the one we saw was in broad daylight, they are mostly nocturnal.
Ruddy turnstone
Again, this may not be a first sighting for me but I think so. The ones we saw bustling along the water’s edge were quite beautiful with the males having lovely tortoiseshell plumage.
Whimbrel
These wading birds have a long downward-curving bill.
Galapagos hawk
Visually not a spectacular hawk in the general scheme of hawks and not very large but significant in that it is the only resident hawk on the Galapagos Islands.
Blue-footed booby
The prize of them all (with larger Nazca boobies a bonus sighting), I was so excited to see a blue-footed booby the minute we stepped onto the ferry to take us to the island that I could have gone home then and been happy. Ultimately, we saw hundreds of these incredibly unique birds, sometimes very close. The blue feet are a result of their diet; the bluer the feet the more attractive to the females who consider them good providers. The last evening on our final 14-person inflatable Zodiac excursion dozens of blue-footed boobies put on quite a diving and fishing display that I won’t ever need a picture to remember.