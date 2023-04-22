Blue footed booby

It’s easy to see why this Galapagos Islands bird is called the blue-footed booby. Their blue feet are a result of their diet.

 Cheryl Kimball

MY TRIP TO the Galapagos Islands was everything I had hoped it would be. These 13 islands formed primarily of not-so-delicate volcanic lava rock, are nothing if not unique.

Before I get into the nature part of the trip, let me say that because the Galapagos is not an area where you can just fly in and wander around at your own discretion (for those quick on the dispute button, I am sure that is possible but it is discouraged, is not easy and it shouldn’t be), this was the most “organized” trip I have ever taken. We were surrounded by wild animals much of the time but it was also the most pampered vacation I have ever booked.