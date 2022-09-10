Nature Talks - pic1

Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball has seen this hawk sitting in a tree in her horses’ paddock several mornings over the past few weeks.

 Cheryl Kimball

MY DOMESTIC DUCK molts in August. In fact, there are three places around the barnyard where he must have groomed and plucked out old feathers; each spot looks like it is where 7-year-old Trois finally met his demise. But thankfully no, he is resting in his nighttime stall as I write this — minus lots of feathers.

Trois’ molt turns him from a lovely light brown to a luxurious dark brown. It looks like we have a different duck. Trois can fly, although not far or with much lift, which I think is what has kept him safe for over seven years. But after molting, he can’t fly for a few weeks; he sticks very close to home spending much time in his stall whose door is always open during the day.