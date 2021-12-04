I’VE COME ACROSS a couple of great nature-related books lately. One is a title I stumbled upon in the library called “Fox & I” by Catherine Raven. This former park ranger tells the story of spending time in the middle of nowhere in Montana where she befriended a fox, a regular visitor to her yard, who started arriving promptly each day at 4:15 p.m. Part of the story is how she takes to reading “The Little Prince” by Antoine Saint-Exupéry aloud to the fox.
I admit that I have read “The Little Prince” aloud to myself many times in English, French and German (in an attempt to learn both of the other languages) and I can see where having a fox audience would be appealing. Published in 2021 by Spiegel & Grau publishers, this is a nice quirky little book — although a bit sluggish in its forward trajectory — that might make a nice holiday gift.
Also on my reading table at the moment is the stocking-stuffer sized book “A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching: Getting to Know the World’s Most Misunderstood Bird” by Rosemary Mosco. This is a book that can be savored in small bits. You will learn many reasons that the pigeon is a bird to be revered, not maligned, and other facts such as that pigeon domestication began in the Middle East area known as the Fertile Crescent which is, not surprisingly, an area in the shape of a crescent. Also not surprisingly, the region has very fertile soil and is where humans began to settle and farm. Not only did these farmers start domesticating the pigeon but they likely also were early selective breeders, breeding their birds for desirable traits.
Pigeons are also the source of many common phrases such as “pigeon hole” and “stool pigeon.” “Pigeon-hearted” apparently means “cowardly” but that seems an odd label to place on this bird — it is fairly well known and this book relates many stories about the pigeon’s messenger capabilities and acts of bravery in both World Wars. Reading “A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching” makes me want to start a dovecote in the side of my barn.
A book on my holiday shortlist is the new edition of John James Audubon’s “Birds of America.” I have an earlier edition of these magnificent plates of John James Audubon’s art — it is somewhere in my house but I have not been able to find it for several years. This new edition has an introduction by the latest bird artist extraordinaire, David Sibley. The book receives mixed reviews on Amazon for the quality of the reproductions, but if I remember correctly the one I have from the 1970s also had drab coloring which I suspect reflects the original paintings. Despite mixed reviews, it is not terrifically expensive (between $24 and $50 depending on where you purchase it) and would make a great gift for any bird lover on your list.
A stack on a side table in the dining room of nature-related books I have had all year and have yet to read includes “Animals and People: A Selection of Essays from Orion Magazine” with a foreword by Jane Goodall. It includes some well-known names like Sy Montgomery and Mary Oliver and other not-so-well-known authors. Topics range from bears to storm petrels.
Another essay collection I purchased recently is Susan Orlean’s “On Animals.” Besides wishing I had written this book myself, I love reading Orlean’s essays. She is funny and is often right-on in her unique descriptions. And she is willing to poke fun at herself telling stories which most of us with domesticated animals, especially livestock, can relate to. Essay collections are nice to have around to dip into when you have a few spare moments.
Also in the stack is “Vesper Flights” by Helen Macdonald, author of the bestselling “H is for Hawk.” I very much enjoyed the latter — although I find it unpleasant to read about the animal-death parts of falconry, Macdonald is an excellent writer and her descriptions of her relationships with these raptors is very compelling. I started “Vesper Flights” a while ago and assume I will pick it up again and finish it over the winter months.
Last in my stack is “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times.” This is not a “nature book” per se but it is written by the revered naturalist, Jane Goodall with co-authors Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson. Goodall has “Four Reasons for Hope” that she expands upon in the book. Now in her late 80s, Goodall talks about death as her “next great adventure.”
“The Book of Hope” starts with a photograph of young Jane Goodall and a young chimpanzee, both with an outstretched arm, gently touching the backs of their fingers. The caption of the photo brought tears to my eyes and sums up my feelings about all living creatures. It reads: “Reaching across the nonexistent barrier once thought to divide us from the rest of the animal kingdom.”
Nonexistent barrier. Indeed.
.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.