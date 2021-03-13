THE PILEATED WOODPECKER who uses a hollow oak limb in our backyard to hammer his way to romance is at it again. Sometime within the last two weeks, he started up. It sounds like his head is on a rubber band and gets pulled back as far as it can go then released; its huge beak hammers at the limb, first rapidly then fading out as the energy of the released rubber band is used up. Every five to 10 minutes, he does it again. It is a lovely sound.
Our resident fox has made an appearance a couple of times recently and is looking very healthy. Although active all winter, I don’t usually see a fox until spring. A large litter (at least six) has been born in a den within sight of our kitchen picture window for the past two years. I am not sure how many foxes a property can sustain but the pups (aka kits or cubs) sure are a lot of fun to watch grow up.
My very good friend who lives around 12 miles south of me sounded the alarm two Saturdays ago that a red-winged blackbird had made an appearance at her house. She has been providing these alerts each spring for many years. It is usually a couple of weeks before I hear a red-winged here a little farther north; I suspect that will happen any moment.
Another sign that warmer temps are around the corner and the sun is getting stronger is the appearance of chipmunks. I have seen evidence of their emergence with holes in the snow littered with dirt, pine needles, and acorn shell pieces. One little fella now sits on our granite front steps soaking up the sun and enjoying driving our golden dachshund absolutely wild. Mango stares and shakes and practically falls apart with anticipation. The chipmunk seems fully aware that the storm door with its full-length solid pane of glass is between them.
Bluebirds have stayed around all winter enjoying the mealworms that I have cashed in my retirement account to afford for them. From the number of photographs of bluebirds on Facebook, they seem to have been abundant all winter at least in the southern half of the state.
Unfortunately, at least one gray squirrel seems to have spent time studying how the bluebirds get into the mealworm feeder I received for Christmas. Its acrylic sides and roof do not seem to slow it down getting in or out. I plan to secure the roof to deter it, although I suspect that will precipitate the use of strong teeth to get to the mealworms. The holes on the gable ends are surrounded with metal so he will likely make his attack at the top of the acrylic sides. We’ll see.
It won’t be long before I take the feeders in given that I’ve seen a couple of reports on Facebook of black bears out of hibernation.
Speaking of squirrels, after chewing four holes in the side of our house, I have not seen any sign of more damage or squirrels peeking in windows. I hung a fake owl near the hole above the front door but that was a couple of days after activity had ceased. Either the pregnant one doing all the damage is busy raising her young in the rafters of the house or she decided a place where a woman regularly chases her away was not a safe place to have babies remains to be seen. I am not convinced that the squirrel invasion has ended that easily.
Mourning doves have visited the feeder area foraging for seed on the ground most of the winter. Just before dawn, I would notice individuals sitting in strange areas around the driveway (which is between the feeders and the house), one here, one there. Then I noticed that they were fluttering, one at a time, out from the base of the house. With an open southern exposure warming up the front of the house and exposing bare ground along the edge, I realized a flock of mourning doves were spending winter nights there next to the granite sill. By full dawn, a dozen or so would be under the feeders. Once the sun rose, they leave the feeder area and fly up to the oak trees decorating branches in pairs bathing in the full sun as it rose.
And so the natural world marches toward spring once again, the animals doing the things that their instincts and needs compel them to do. We can once again be confident that the Earth turns and the northern hemisphere will welcome the longer hours of sunlight and we humans will feel just a little bit better, lingering pandemic or not.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.