THIS SUMMER HAS presented no lack of opportunity to walk in the rain. But I really didn’t think to do that until last Sunday when Tropical Storm Henri started to squeeze out some of its moisture on southern New Hampshire. The temps were tropical and it was just barely raining when I started out to circle “the big loop” through the woods we temporarily call ours.
The first thing anyone would notice walking in the woods — or even on your front lawn — these days is the amazing variety and abundance of mushrooms and other fungi. The more decades I live on the planet the more what I call the “wow factor” has diminished. But mushrooms on the trail did not disappoint; I must have said “wow” every 20 yards.
First up were platter-sized mushroom caps that would make even the biggest skeptic wonder if fairies came out at night to swim in the little pond created by the up-turned edges. The next wow was neon-orange amanita caps seeming to announce their well-known and generally respected toxic status. Several other mushrooms were interesting to see, including tiny button mushrooms close to the ground whose caps were barely the size of a dime.
But the one that was most cool was the coral mushroom. There were several along the trail, deep orange in color and quite large with branches seeming to float up from the base; they do look exactly like the corals we associate with the Great Barrier Reef that thrive under the sea. I am not even close to a mushroom expert but I think these may have been jellied-base coral mushrooms, which my Audubon Society “Field Guide to Mushrooms” list as poisonous. I’ll take their word for it.
I also noticed along the trail numerous “oak apple galls.” These round balls, a little smaller than a ping-pong ball, are described by newengland.com as “deformed leaves that have been modified by secretions from the larvae of a tiny, stingless gall wasp species, Amphibolips confluenta.” How are they formed? The answer to a question about them goes on to explain that “(i)n the spring, a female wasp injects an egg into an oak-leaf bud; after the larvae hatches, the gall structure begins to develop, protecting and nurturing the immature wasp until it emerges as an adult in June or July. The gall is green and spongy at first during the insect’s larva and pupa stages; it becomes brown and papery after the adult emerges in summer, and eventually drops off the tree in fall or winter.” The galls I saw were both green and mottled red which I guess is not unusual.
The woods seems more soft and quiet when it’s raining, and the saturated ground is quiet underfoot. That means it was easy to startle a barred owl keeping an eye likely looking for an easy lunch along the trail. The owl was large and seemed to float on its huge wings, quietly flying to its next perch to wait for potential danger to pass. Quiet now although at night the barred owls around our home make quite a racket, not only with their “who cooks for you?” call but when pairs converse, the noise gets almost howler monkey like. According to Cornell’s All About Birds website, the barred owl in our region nests in tree cavities but in the Northwest “has moved into old-growth forest, where they compete with the threatened Spotted Owl,” a species whose attempts to protect it in the late ’80s and early ’90s many remember as controversial; you can read a great piece about that called “The Northern Spotted Owl” on the Forest History Society site (foresthistory.org).
My stroll along the sopping Big Loop presented me with a few examples of something we all love when the time is right but are loathe to see too early: turned red maple leaves. Scattered here and there on the ground were brightly colored maple leaves, some teeny tiny, others regular sized. Every year when the temperatures cool and the daylight hours shorten, tree leaves stop making chlorophyll, that process that feeds the trees and makes their leaves green. As the existing chlorophyll breaks down, the green color drains from the leaf. Other pigments in the leaf — xanthophyll (yellow), carotenoid (orange) and anthocyanins (reds) — were there all along but at lesser concentrations than chlorophyll, which is responsible for the energy-producing process of photosynthesis, and now begin to be visible. These simple pigments are what send visitors flocking to New England in the fall. A great explanation of this for your kids, grandkids, or even us adults is on SciShow for Kids’ YouTube channel called “Why Do Leaves Change Colors in the Fall?” Not long after the chlorophyll is gone the leaf, whose job for the year is now done, drops to the ground. I hate to see them go and eagerly await the reappearance of leaves in the spring.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.