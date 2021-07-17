Along Route 103 across the border in Kittery Point are signs saying something like “Slow Down, Fox Crossing.” The Kittery Facebook page had a flurry of postings all last year and this spring and early summer with fox sightings, reminding drivers that the fox family was once again denning along the heavily traveled road. The town seemed to take these animals on as their special project, demanding that the community look after this little family as they would any other.
I drive by these signs regularly when I visit my hometown. They do instigate me to slow down. I always hope to see the fox — finally a few nights ago I was rewarded with a sighting of an adult fox perhaps 20 feet from one of the warning signs.
The concern for this wild family is refreshing given the constant suggestions of extermination or relocation whenever a fox or fisher or weasel sighting is mentioned on Facebook community pages. While it is possible for humans to eradicate an entire species (take the passenger pigeon for an example), it is unlikely you are going to eliminate an animal you consider a pest. Most times killing a fox or coyote just leaves a window for another to move into the territory. It is common knowledge that it is better to “train your dragon” — and take responsibility for keeping your chickens or small pets safe rather than eliminating everything that is a threat to them.
A quick online search of “foxes living with humans” comes up with several sites that talk about foxes and their urban-living tendencies. “Urban foxes are starting to resemble domestic animals” (insidescience.org); “How foxes are domesticating themselves” (salon.com); “What to do when foxes move in” (blog.nwf.org); and “How to coexist with foxes” (nativeanimalrescue.org) are just a few articles that appear. How nice that Kittery Point residents seem to have embraced this fox family.
Bald eagles can almost be considered common sights these days. Driving on the Spaulding Turnpike last week, one flew right above my windshield not so close as to risk coming in contact with my car but close enough that I could see its eye. According to the New Hampshire nongame web page, bald eagle management in the state began in 1980. One pair built a nest on Lake Umbagog in 1988 and for almost a decade this was the only documented nesting pair in the state. The birds finally began expanding and “new territorial pairs are becoming established throughout the state on a nearly annual basis.”
Another animal I encountered recently that I haven’t seen in years is a rabbit (or more likely, as I discussed in a recent column, a hare). The animal ran across the road in front of my car in Eaton. I found this very encouraging given the recent sighting of now two rabbits (or hares) at my friend’s in the Rochester area and now this one. That the hare population, based on nothing more than these sightings, seems to be on the rise makes me wonder first, what population is on the decline (coyotes?) that the hares are surviving enough to be seen by humans and second, what population will soon be on the rise (also coyotes?) that will find nourishment in the growing hare population.
Driving around seems to be a great way to see wildlife. On a winding road in southern Maine one evening in the past couple of weeks I slowed to a crawl to allow a doe and fawn to cross the road in front of me. As I continued to crawl along — where there is one deer there is often more — a doe, two more fawns, and another doe bringing up the rear crossed the road. I think it is safe to say that southern Maine has a thriving deer population.
Lastly, a reader recently emailed a photo (accompanying this column) of side-by-side nests. He knew they were robin nests but questioned why they would be together like this. I certainly have never seen it before. Has anyone else? Ed from Salem pondered whether they are the same pair with side-by-side nests or two different pairs nesting simultaneously or two different pairs that nested consecutively. He also offered an apology: “Sorry, robins, before now I’ve never had much interest in you.”
Has anyone else seen this or know why the robins would do this? The nests are slightly different, which makes me wonder if they are nests of the same species. Is there something going on here in the natural world that we have yet to become aware of? Over-population or habitat scarcity that makes it hard to find safe nesting areas and therefore the birds are, like humans, “condo-izing” their living environment? Maybe Ed from Salem has discovered a key change in the natural world.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.