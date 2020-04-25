BITTERSWEET IS ON my mind these days. A huge tangle has been growing for decades behind the garage. It is a swirling, connected mass of vine overtaking everything in its path. A vine has even worked its way under a clapboard on the back of the dog shed. I tried to pull it out to no avail; the vine has likely twirled around a beam and is hanging on tight.
Evidence suggests that the woman of the couple who owned this house before us — circa 1963-1991 — was a craftsperson. We found an old kiln long-unused in the carriage house. Herb/flower drying racks have appeared in a couple places. A round acrylic disk with a violet embedded in it adorned a kitchen window. Handmade women’s clothes still hung in the second floor bedroom closet when we moved in — I kept a couple of them, they were so vintage and cool, and these clothes helped keep Helen’s presence in the house; signs of husband Harold, who outlived his wife by many years, were everywhere. The craftsy evidence led us to believe that the bittersweet was introduced on purpose for craft projects.
I don’t know how Japanese knotweed, another invasive, got here, but after years of trying to keep it at bay the knotweed was winning. A patch got so large it obscured the view of the carriage house from the kitchen window. We finally solved that by hiring our excavator neighbor to dig it up and bury it in the hole, as well as get rid of a cement pad and a few boulders. He brought in loam, leveled it off and we seeded the area. It has worked. We can mow it regularly, eliminating knotweed sprouts before they are more than a couple inches high. There is still a little knotweed nearby on the edge of the woods but it does not seem to thrive as well in that habitat as it did in the open sunny area. That is also near the bittersweet so maybe it chokes out the knotweed underground.
The bittersweet has been harder to deal with. The huge entanglement has deterred me from fencing the final 30 feet. That wasn’t a problem when all of our dogs were 50-plus pounds. But now the two 15-pounders, especially the dachshund-cross who was made for such things, can easily crawl into the mass of bittersweet and be irretrievable or get to freedom out the other side.
Something about a pandemic, working from home, and temporary reduced hours seems to have provided me the courage to tackle bittersweet. It is very rewarding to trace the long vine through the tangle to its bitter end and with a snip of the loppers separate a whole section of the vine from what it was trying to choke off — in this case, sumac trees with substantial trunks that are trying to outlive the vines. Good luck. Some of the vines themselves are thicker than a roll of pennies and have strangled the trunk of a sumac so strongly and for so long that it leaves a deep curling indentation when I snip it off.
According to the UNH Cooperative Extension (“Invasive in the Spotlight: Oriental Bittersweet,” April 26, 2018, extension.unh.edu/blog/invasive-spotlight-oriental-bittersweet), oriental bittersweet “is native to China, Japan, and Korea, that was brought to this country in the mid-1800s as an ornamental plant. Bittersweet is now considered a serious invasive species because it poses a significant threat to native plants.”
The ornamental part is the berries. The leaves around the berry dry out, turn yellow and split open in the fall to surround the now-brilliant-red berry. These berries with the twisting vines make very decorative wreaths, some of the vines tripling and twirling together so that a wreath almost makes itself. Or the vines with berries provide decoration for other wreaths. And the bittersweet wreaths offer a great way to spread the invasive plant to other locations.
While making my way through the enormous patch of bittersweet in my backyard, I have had to be careful when I snip it with my loppers. Some of the vines have tightened so strongly around the sumac and each other that when cut everything whips back and can whack you in the face or head. One vine has headed skyward draping itself all over the branches of a beech tree 25 or 30 feet above my head.
Disposing of them is another job all together. Cooperative Extension recommends pulling and cutting the vines before they fruit and either placing them in trash bags for disposal or leaving them on a tarp in the sun to dry out. I am just getting them out of there; disposal will be a job for later.
If you like the vine, there is an American bittersweet whose berries birds love and is not as aggressive as the oriental version. There are great comparison pictures at the website In Defense of Plants at www.indefenseofplants.com/blog/2019/11/12/american-bittersweet.
.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.