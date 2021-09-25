IN A RECENT column, I mentioned that I was going to do a talk at a gallery in Sandwich which was hosting an art exhibit focused on endangered species. I don’t know much about endangered species, but I know a little more about passenger pigeons than the average person, so that is what I talked about.
What the average person knows about passenger pigeons could likely be written on a pinhead. What I know would take up perhaps the top of a pencil eraser. So I did some research.
My research started with a visit to amazon.com to make sure I was recalling the name of the book “The Silent Sky” correctly. This novel, by Allen W. Eckert, follows the loves of a pair of passenger pigeons from the bird’s point of view. This novel introduced me to the passenger pigeon while in high school and has kept me interested ever since. A favorite writing teacher once told me that you can’t write from an animal’s point of view. But Eckert did it and his novel is praised as “one of the most profoundly moving books anyone will ever read.”
One of the book’s distinctions is that the incredible story of the rapid extinction of the passenger pigeon—from billions recorded darkening the skies in eastern North America in the mid-1800s to complete extinction in September 1914 when the last of the species died in the Cincinnati Zoo — had always only been told from the human perspective. “The Silent Sky” helped piece together what was happening amidst the birds themselves. It is a moving but also a sad story indeed.
For my talk, I pulled together some of the incredible statistics — that flocks were so large that when they passed through an area they were reported to have literally darkened the skies for hours; that hundreds of birds would nest in a small area, sometimes a single tree, and when they moved on the trees they nested in had been completely destroyed.
These over-the-top numbers, almost unbelievable really, had led me to wonder if the passenger pigeon was just not a sustainable species. That their extinction was inevitable. I had promised in my talk at the art gallery to touch on the concept of de-extinction. This is far from an area of expertise for me so once again I did some research. I did not have to go far to have my thinking — that while passenger pigeons were certainly persecuted by humans, they really had an unsustainable model and were destined, designed even, to go extinct — turned on its head.
My research on a passenger pigeon de-extinction project led me to the organization Revive & Restore. On their menu of de-extinction projects is the passenger pigeon along with other animals such as the wooly mammoth, black-footed ferrets, Przewalski’s horse, and the horseshoe crab. But what I found here was not just the description of how they are going about this task and why. I also found an explanation of why my (not uncommon apparently) thinking that the passenger pigeon’s overabundance made its demise inevitable is flawed and oversimplified logic.
In fact, Revive & Restore go so far as to say that the passenger pigeon “quite possibly is the most important species for the future of conserving the woodland biodiversity of the eastern United States.” The destruction that the billions of roosting, nesting and foraging birds left in their wake was not a threat to their survival — the logic being that, once they had systematically trashed every habitat they temporarily inhabited what would be left? And even moreso, not only was it not a threat but was important for their survival. Here’s how, Revive & Restore says.
The eastern forest in North America (it does not explain if other types of forests are different) relies on “disturbance” to regenerate the cycles of the forest. So random acts of destruction — a moderate wildfire caused by a lightning strike, a tornado or hurricane uprooting trees and felling branches, or, say, billions of passenger pigeons overusing the trees for three weeks and leaving a natural “disturbance” in their wake — create segments of forest in varying states of regeneration. And it is these successional stages that hold the key to habitat for different species. The New England cottontail is a good example of a species that needs regenerating forests that provide good, always-close cover for these small rabbits.
Restore & Revive goes on to say that these successional stages generate “higher rates of photosynthesis and carbon sequestration” meaning that they also are helpful with climate control.
And so, I learned a lesson with my research. I need to stop diverting blame for the passenger pigeon’s demise on the pigeon itself and place it squarely where it belongs: on human greed.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.