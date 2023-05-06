FIRST, LET ME preface this column by saying that I have been keeping one bird feeder with sunflower seeds out during the day. It is typically emptied out before dark so most nights I don’t take it in but just refill it in the morning. I will stop doing this soon since my bird feeders hang in my raised bed; I stop refilling the feeders when I start readying the raised bed for planting or when I run out of the current bag of sunflower seeds, whichever comes first.
I know the Fish & Game recommendations of when to take down bird feeders so you can save yourself time and not send emails providing me with well-intentioned advice. I enjoy seeing the spring birds returning and so I stretch the recommendation by two or three weeks.
And, yes, I have had the occasional bear visitation evidenced by large, padded footprints in the snow near my feeding station or the metal shepherd’s crook pole bent to the ground and the empty (and usually destroyed) feeder several feet away. More typically, the feeders are ravaged by raccoons, which happens all winter since they do not hibernate. And I have seen both porcupines and opossums under the feeders in winter snacking on dropped seed.
Especially this year I am glad I did stretch the envelope on taking my feeders in. If I had done that I may not have seen the purple finches who visited my feeders around the second week in April. They are still stopping by. I don’t think I have seen a purple finch for a couple of decades. I am not sure why or what the cause of the recent visits are — it hasn’t reached the level of what could be described as an irruption where a bird becomes abundant in a place it hasn’t been seen much for several years. But it has been just delightful seeing them. And I saw postings on the Facebook bird pages I follow with other people reporting the same, seeing purple finches for the first time in years.
My Peterson’s “A Field Guide to the Birds,” where I kept record of dates of first-ever bird sightings in my early birdwatching life has the purple finch checked as a bird I have seen but no date is shown as to when I saw it for the first time. I know it was a long time ago. (The first entry in my Peterson’s is April 18, 1974, when I saw a yellow-bellied sapsucker for the first time creeping up a birch tree at a friend’s family camp in Ossipee. I remember it like it was yesterday.)
Most probably know that the purple finch (Haemorhous purpureus) is the state bird of New Hampshire. A bill introducing the idea was filed to the state legislature by Rep. Robert S. Monahan of Hanover who was apparently a forester with Dartmouth College. The legislation was signed on April 25, 1957, by Gov. Lane Dwinell (netstate.com).
Apparently, according to a couple of the common birding sites, Roger Tory Peterson has a famous description of the purple finch as “a sparrow dipped in raspberry juice.” House finches are fine impersonators but purple finches are purple (deep rose really) over a large percentage of their bodies; house finches have reddish purple coloring along the front of their bodies encompassing their heads and chests. The common redpoll, also a bird I haven’t seen much of over the past couple of decades, has light reddish coloring along the chest with a purple splotch on the top of the head (the poll).
The website All About Birds says they do like to come to feeders, particularly for black oil sunflower seed, and especially in winter, but “move erratically from year to year, so if you don’t have them this year, there’s always a chance they’ll arrive next year.” Or maybe next decade, in my experience.
Interestingly, All About Birds also says that although when we think of song mimicking we tend to think of the mockingbird, purple finches “sometimes add the sounds of other species including barn swallows, American goldfinches, eastern towhees and brown-headed cow birds.” I haven’t experienced hearing much of their singing so I don’t know that personally — but then who knows, maybe what I thought was one of these other birds I was hearing was actually a purple finch!
Most birds have some mythology surrounding their significance. Purple finches are said to symbolize joy and hope and happiness, always welcome states of being. This sudden appearance of a few purple finches itself provided joy and happiness and perhaps even a bit of hope.