Purple finch

The purple finch is raspberry in color and is known to mimic sounds of other birds.

 Cheryl LeBlanc

FIRST, LET ME preface this column by saying that I have been keeping one bird feeder with sunflower seeds out during the day. It is typically emptied out before dark so most nights I don’t take it in but just refill it in the morning. I will stop doing this soon since my bird feeders hang in my raised bed; I stop refilling the feeders when I start readying the raised bed for planting or when I run out of the current bag of sunflower seeds, whichever comes first.

I know the Fish & Game recommendations of when to take down bird feeders so you can save yourself time and not send emails providing me with well-intentioned advice. I enjoy seeing the spring birds returning and so I stretch the recommendation by two or three weeks.