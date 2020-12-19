THE BLUEBIRDS HAVE taken over. I put up a second feeder pole last weekend and one exceptionally beautiful male bluebird sits on the flat top of the 4-by-4-inch wooden pole and surveys his kingdom. His kingdom includes a king’s ransom of meal worms.
My domestic duck has taken a liking to meal worms. I threw a few in front of him thinking they might be good winter protein substitute for live bugs. He seemed to eat them so the next morning when I was tending the bird feeders I threw him a small handful again. Now while I am doing the feeders each morning, Trois actively begs for his meal worms. Another ritual I am likely to be sorry I started.
Except for the bluebirds which are newly hanging around this year, the usual suspects are at the feeders. This includes the tufted titmouse, chickadee, white-breasted nuthatch, dark-eyed junco, a band of blue jays, and an occasional downy woodpecker. The tube thistle feeder with eight perches is lined with goldfinches every day. There is also a pair of cardinals. The male is a striking red — is there anything more picturesque than a male cardinal against the snow? My goals are to see a crossbill, golden-crowned kinglet or red poll this winter.
Another visitor has been a red-tailed hawk. I wouldn’t call it regular but I have seen it three times now over two or three weeks. The first time I noticed it I was sitting at our kitchen “lunch counter” (or “breakfast bar” depending on the time of day) and suddenly something big swooped into the feeder area. When it turned to land, I noticed the red tail. Then I watched the hawk walk across the ground like a crow does, something I had never seen before.
A couple of friends have also reported sightings of red-tailed hawks at their bird feeding areas. Our feeders here must be like one of those restaurants that is just far enough away that you visit perhaps often but not as regularly as the close-to-home one. The red tail is getting takeout just like the rest of us these days. And apparently they are all tired of eating at home because at least two other friends have reported seeing red-tail hawks at their feeders this fall, one even had a hawk fly into a window but it flew away.
The red-tailed hawk, according to the NH Fish and Game website, is not a “listed” species but “possession and take (which includes harming, harassing, injuring, and killing) is illegal.” Fish and Game indicates it is commonly confused with the red-shouldered hawk. Differentiating them are two key characteristics: the red-shouldered has a black tail and is considerably smaller than the red-tailed.
The older I get the more I realize I am losing ground on hawk identification. One recent afternoon, gray sky but a reasonable temperature, I ventured to my childhood stomping grounds of Sea Point Beach in Kittery Point. I always walk to the left of the parking lot first, which I find to be prime birding territory. It is not populated with people because for some reason the seaweed hangs around on the beach there so even at low tide it doesn’t offer the expanse of sand that the rest of the beach does. The first birds I saw were mockingbirds, which I always see at that beach, and, surprisingly, a flock of bluebirds, which I had never seen there before.
As I left that part of the beach to go along the marsh’s edge above the main beach, I heard the shrill voice of a red-tailed hawk. It landed in a tall tree at the far side of the marsh. When the bird first landed it was with its back to me and I could distinctly see the red tail through my binoculars. I noticed another hawk a little farther away and trained my binoculars on it. That bird was facing me and, without an identification guide at hand, I couldn’t tell if it was a red-tailed or not. A couple came over to look at them with me (we were masked … ); they said they were from Portsmouth and see a red-tail near their home which meant they easily identified the hawk by its vocalizations.
Why I was really there (although a walk on Sea Point Beach is worthwhile for no reason at all) was because a friend who is both a much more skilled birder and photographer than I had noted on his Facebook page (called “birdaday” also at www.fetchingbirds.com, his unique bird calendars make great gifts) that he had seen snow buntings at Sea Point. Having never seen a snow bunting, it didn’t take more than that to inspire a trip to my favorite place in the whole world. But alas, I did not catch sight of one on this visit. All the more reason to go back soon and often.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.