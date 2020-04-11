“ONE OF THE THEMES that impressed me throughout my work on this book is that a bird’s experience is far richer, more complex, and more ‘thoughtful’ than I’d imagined. And if that was news to me after a lifetime of watching birds, it must be surprising to other people as well.”
This is from the preface of the forthcoming book by David Allen Sibley called “What It’s Like to Be a Bird: What Birds Are Doing and Why — from Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing.”
In the preface, Sibley also notes that the book is intentionally not comprehensive but represents just what has intrigued him the most over the years. Which, as it turns out, is quite a lot.
Some incredible information Sibley provides includes:
• Small songbirds have around 2,000 feathers.
• Coloration of feathers is either from pigmentation or structural coloring (how light interacts with microscopic feather structure).
• Size difference between male and female birds is usually insignificant. Key exceptions are hawks, owls, and hummingbirds in which females are considerably larger. Sibley says the reason for this is still unknown.
• Birds tend to have good vision.
• Their hearing varies by species, but bird brains process sound twice as fast as humans.
• Their sense of smell has been determined to be at least on par with ours and in some birds is considerably greater. It seems logical that the scavenging turkey vulture hunts by smell but Sibley says that the American woodcock does as well.
• Their bill, which is full of nerve endings, is their key sense of touch.
• Birds can sleep with one eye open which rests only half their brain at a time. Some birds, like the Chimney Swift, sleep while flying!
This is just a small sampling of the information Sibley provides before we even get to page 16 of the introduction. The intro goes on to talk about navigation, food, breathing, digestion, drinking, survival mechanisms, social behavior and nesting — all the things we birders want to know everything about when it comes to birds.
There is a section on humans and birds, including what our interactions — farming methods, backyard bird feeders — mean to birds.
Sibley is a proponent of keeping cats indoors, an opinion I have been slow to adopt. However, estimates show that cats kill over one billion birds per year in North America. Other calamities besetting birds include window collisions, contaminants, and climate change. This general information is all covered in his introduction which only takes the reader to page 35 of the 240-page book!
The rest of the book goes through individual representatives of different types of birds, starting with the goose, duck and swan. He pauses a little longer with the mallard, a bird of particular interest to me since a pair hang out each spring with my domestic Khaki Campbell drake. I was sad to learn the statistic that the mallard pair’s nest has “only a 15 percent chance of fledging any young” and that “in several studies up to 30 percent of adult females did not survive the four weeks of incubation” which they do alone away from water relying only on camouflage to avoid predators.
Sibley moves from water birds to shore birds (plovers, sandpipers) to birds of prey. I am looking forward to a closer reading of the section on pigeons, a bird of which I have become completely enamored. The lives of parrots, parakeets, kingfisher, woodpeckers, and on to flycatchers, swifts, swallows, jays, chickadees, and all the little birds we know and love round out his closer examination.
Over 200 pages filled with fascinating facts and incredible information accompanied by lovely Sibley drawings — what could be better! Near the end Sibley includes a “What to do if … ” section. If a bird is stunned after hitting a window, for instance, he suggests gently putting it in a box or paper bag, close it, and let it rest in a warm place in the dark until you hear movement which typically takes around an hour. Do not, he warns, open the box/bag in the house … if you do, he says, “see below ‘What to do if a live bird is in your house.’” Nesting on your porch and a woodpecker attacking your house are a couple other things he covers.
The book concludes with dozens of sources Sibley used; sources we all would probably love to read as well. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” which is being released in hardcover on Tuesday, April 14, retails for $35 and is a small investment with a big return. Now would be a great time to support your local independent bookstore — New Hampshire has a lot of them — which is likely doing mail order or curbside pickup and needs your business more than ever before.
And thank you to the media representative at Knopf publishing who is working from home but had a review-only PDF and link to the beautiful cover in my inbox within a couple hours of my asking!
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.