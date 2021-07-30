A CBS MAP SHOWS fires burning in 11 western states — Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, New Mexico and Montana. The haze outside our windows here in New Hampshire, we are told, comes from the wildfires burning in the west. This means that, although there may be a small, short-lived wildfire here and there in the east, the closest real wildfire to us is almost 2,000 miles away.
There seems to be little need for further evidence that things that happen throughout the country, throughout the world, have an impact on everywhere. PFAS, fracking, pesticide spraying, water pollution — these are not localized issues. We all need to care about everywhere else. Or not, I guess. But I believe we don’t care at our peril. Human beings have been on this planet for a blip so far and by the looks of things, a blip will end up being our lifespan as a species.
A few days ago I took a book into the backyard to sit and read in the early evening. As I walked down the steps toward the Adirondack chair that was beckoning me, I heard a strange soft “tick” sound in the sumac trees. I didn’t think too much about it but just after I sat down I watched a bird jump from branch to branch among the sumac flowers and then fly away. I had never seen this bird before in my life. It was sort of an elongated mourning dove in shape. It was brown but had some distinct white and perhaps a yellow marking near its head. I did not really register much more detail but I can still see it in my mind. My butt had barely hit the chair when I was up again to retrieve binoculars, camera — why, oh why can I not remember to bring binoculars and my camera every time I go sit in the back yard — and my “The Sibley Guide to Birds.”
The binoculars and camera didn’t help any — the bird never came back that evening. I flipped through almost every page of the bird guide. There were no distinct identifying marks that I had spotted — no red, no black. The yellow I thought I saw could have been just a light brown that looked yellow in the setting sun.
The bird did not fly like a woodpecker — not a flicker or something common with summer coloring that I might have easily recognized in another season. As I flipped through the field guide, I came up with three “possibilities” (I use the term loosely): The mangrove cuckoo (related to the greater roadrunner and whose range is highly unlikely to include northern New England) is the closest I came to what I saw. However, I did not at all see the black-and-white pattern under its tail; perhaps the white-winged dove which has upper white wing patches which I didn’t see but I only saw the bird from below when it flew; the third highly unlikely possibility is some sort of “trogon” but again, no species of this bird typically comes anywhere near our area and it has some dramatic markings that were not at all on the bird I saw.
My last possibility is that it was some exotic pet but I had not seen any posting on Facebook of anyone in the area missing their pet bird. I have not seen it again although I will now forever be on the lookout.
.
Speaking of being obsessively on the lookout, I went to a restaurant for the second time since it opened a couple of years ago. As we sat on the third-floor deck, I swear I saw a chimney swift swoop down into the chimney of a nearby house. When that happened, it reminded me that the only other time I had come to this restaurant and sat on the upper floor, although inside, I had thought I had seen a chimney swift do the same thing then as well. I spent the rest of the evening being kind of rude to my dining companion as I could not keep my eyes off that chimney to see if I could intentionally instead of accidentally see a swift go down the chimney. No luck. Luckily, my dining companion was my husband who has become accustomed over 30-plus years to my bird obsession.
.
There was one response to my query in my last column about the picture from a reader of a double nest. One reader in Auburn did write saying he had witnessed side-by-side nests this year. His nests were built by phoebes on top of an exterior garage light. After the chicks had fledged and the nest was abandoned for the year, he took a look and saw the two nests. “Both were well intact,” he said. “The eggs and chicks occupied only one nest.” I wonder why they built the two.
.
