THE SEA-EAGLE has landed — in Nova Scotia.
In late February, I drove to Georgetown, Maine, to see if I could spot the Steller’s sea-eagle (shown both with a hyphen and without on equally authoritative websites) where it had been hanging out since late December. I didn’t. There hadn’t been a sighting for a few days. And then of course there was one the day after I was there. That’s OK, this bird has been great fun to follow on Facebook.
His last sighting in Maine was on March 5 before he (or she, no one knows) showed up the other day in a field in Nova Scotia. The woman who discovered the sea-eagle was looking at a couple of bald eagles through her binoculars when “whoa!” she saw the giant sea-eagle. When word got out, you could almost feel the Maine Steller’s Sea-Eagle Facebook page list like a whale watching boat when everyone moves from port side when a whale is sighted starboard as the page’s followers started requesting to join the Nova Scotia: Steller’s Sea Eagle (they don’t hyphenate it …) page.
Some think the bird is on its way home to Russia (although not even halfway there). I predict it is going to end up back in Maine by winter. Or at least that’s what I hope. I have been to Nova Scotia several times and while it is beautiful, I don’t think I will be driving there to try to see the bird, but who knows.
Wood frogs freeze and thaw
New Hampshire Public Radio listeners who caught “Something Wild” on March 25 may have learned something like I did: The winter survival method for wood frogs is to freeze. According to the segment by Dave Anderson (Forest Society) and Chris Martin (N.H. Audubon), the first ice crystals signal the frog’s physiology to start pushing water away from its core (where the organs are) and everything outside that freezes and stays that way all winter. While I feel like that happens to me, it is a phenomenon that is unique to the frog and quite incredible. Apparently glucose and urine mix and produce a sort of antifreeze. When temperatures warm up and the frog thaws — which takes about a day — it is good to go about the business of procreating.
Bluebirds really are triggers of happiness
In the first 20 years of living where I do, I had only seen bluebirds once. Ten years later, a small flock is here year-round. I am not sure of a bird that makes people happier than a bluebird.
Visitors will say “don’t tell my wife/husband/friend that you have bluebirds, she will be so jealous.” Postings on bird sites on Facebook show bluebirds that people are just thrilled to capture on camera. Comments reveal that everyone is just captivated by these beautiful little birds.
They are interesting. Stories abound of birds that relentlessly pound themselves into someone’s house window or car side mirror — while occasionally the stories are of robins or cardinals, the culprits are usually bluebirds.
The bluebirds at my place systematically line up on the top rail of the pipe panels that fence in my horses; the dark blue dust-coated panels are covered with bird droppings. They also love the horse run-in shed and they survey their kingdom often from the peak of our three-story barn. I am going to have to postpone retirement by several years just to be sure I have enough savings to keep the bluebirds in mealworms but they are worth every penny.
Robins do not really announce spring is here
Starting sometime in mid to late February, comments start coming on Facebook that someone has seen a robin so spring must be very close. But if you are very observant and spend a lot of time outdoors in the winter in this part of New England, you will know that robins are pretty much here all winter long.
They may start to get a little more visible either when the temperatures start to warm up or they get hungry enough to seek out things they find tasty besides the worms and insects they prefer that aren’t around yet. But they are here, lurking in protected areas. And while not necessarily the harbingers of spring that they are made out to be, they do get much more active when the ground is clear and thawed and they are pulling up worms and gathering nesting material.
Squirrels are smart; very smart
We all knew that, right? As I write this, outside my window is a squirrel sitting right on top of the “squirrel baffle” that I thought would keep my black oil sunflower seed supply for birds only. No such luck. But I caught a short program about squirrels on “Nature” the other night that gave me new admiration for these little creatures we think of mostly as pests. According to the show, researchers found that squirrel brains grow larger in the fall in order to remember later the locations of thousands of acorns and other food they cached.
Now where did I put my keys?
Cheryl Kimball lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.