AS A NEW bird-watcher, the most important thing you need to acquire, as I said in a column a month ago, is a decent pair of binoculars that are comfortable specifically to you. The only other thing important to birdwatching is a field guide. As the name implies, a field guide is intended to be used in the field. And although I am a dyed-in-the-wool book lover, I am going to go way out on a limb and say that while a field guide is important, you could leave it in the car in case your smartphone dies.
Yes, the internet has once again transformed tradition. If you have a data plan and can access the Cornell All About Birds website, you can have bird identification, color images and even snippets of several different calls and songs literally right at your fingertips.
We all know that cell phone service is spotty in many places and the more you use it for data the faster you drain your phone battery. So yes, having the field guide in the car (or with you if you don’t mind carrying it) is the best backup for your phone. But if you go back to the car for your field guide, then you could probably plug your phone into the car jack and look up a bird on your smartphone …
To be honest, I have rarely found that I leaf through a field guide in the field while watching birds. If I have my digital SLR camera with its modest (350mm) zoom lens, I would prefer to take a picture to study later and identify what bird I saw. All that said, real birders definitely own a field guide. In fact, more than one sits on the shelf of bird books in their home.
What field guides do you purchase? The classic is Roger Tory Peterson’s “A Field Guide to the Birds.” I have the “Eastern Land and Water Birds” edition, which is dated 1947. I believe I bought it in 1974. You do not want an old field guide — things have changed, particularly names of birds as species get reclassified. If you have one more than a dozen years old, you should update it with a new edition, either of what you have or a different one. I keep mine because I started my life list in the back in 1974 and have continued it there, the latest addition being a snow bunting in 2020. Peterson field guides now have a North America version (latest edition is 2020) and one specific to Eastern North America and Central America.
Audubon is, of course, the king of bird illustrators. But Roger Tory Peterson actually created an identification system that has been called “the greatest invention since binoculars.” This system utilized identification marks to hone in on the bird (or tree, plant, animal, to which the system was extended) that you are seeing. Apparently this helped alleviate the need previously employed of killing the bird for hands-on identification. These ID markers are clearly pointed out in the Peterson field guides.
A newer field guide I purchased (still old) was “The Audubon Society Field Guide to Birds: Eastern Region.” The key difference between the Audubon guide and the Peterson guide is that the former is photographs, the latter is illustrations. The photos in the Audubon guide are three to a page; half the book is photos and the other half is text describing habitat, range, nesting habits and a general description of the bird and its vocalizations. One thing that the illustrated guides can do more easily is show a variety of small illustrations that depict different phases of the bird (immature, male, female, in flight from below, perched, etc.) which would take a lot of space for photos to do which would make the field guide too big to carry and therefore not a field guide.
National Geographic has a guide to backyard birds which, if they are in your back yard, doesn’t have to be true field guide size since you could leave it next to the window where you do most of your birdwatching. There is “Birds of North America,” a field guide from Golden, not my favorite but still good. And, a true contender, “The Stokes Field Guide to the Birds.” The name Stokes (Donald and Lillian) became synonymous with bird behavior; a collection of their behavior books is a must-have for serious birdwatchers.
Perhaps newest (although around for many years now) and a phenomenon on the bird scene is David Sibley. His spectacular illustrations grace his “The Sibley Birder’s Life List and Field Diary,” a volume I do not have and am ordering immediately.
Whatever guide you choose, you definitely want one and probably more. You may start adding to your collection with more specific guides, like ones for those hard-to-identify hawks or waterfowl. And that, readers, is where you start to edge beyond the “beginning birder.”
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.