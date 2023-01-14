THE BOOK I BEGAN the new year reading is called “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard” by Douglas W. Tallamy. Tallamy offers up an idea he calls Homegrown National Park. The national parks system in the United States is a wonderful thing but is not what will take care of conservation issues. Tallamy suggests taking the national park concept to your back yard. He recommends creating a grassroots (as it were) park system that starts with every home with a lawn reducing its size by half and replacing it (or letting it replace itself) with natural, native plants and trees. Tallamy believes this alone could launch conservation to the next level, making a huge stride toward an all-important contiguous greenway.
Tallamy starts “Nature’s Best Hope” with a chapter called “The Dreamers” which includes Aldo Leopold and Edward O. Wilson. He says: “Leopold (born in 1887) had a dream. He dreamt of a time when people humbly accepted their roles as citizens of the natural world rather than its conquerors, a time when land was not viewed as a commodity to be exploited but as the source of our continued existence.” Of that concept Tallamy says: “ … sadly we have yet to apply (it) in a meaningful way.”
Cutting back on the space we carve out for lawns, Tallamy believes (and spends a good portion of the book backing up), would go a long way toward meaningful application of Leopold’s concept. The basic benefits of this seemingly simple task are easy to reveal. Beyond just providing more appropriate habitat for those birds we love to say we love, the benefits include:
• Pollution reduction. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “one hour of operating a new gasoline lawn mower emits the same amount of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxide as driving a new car 45 miles.” The equipment used to tend to lawns produces up to 5% of the nation’s air pollution.
• Fertilizer reduction. Fertilizers contain nitrogen which not only is a significant and long-lasting source of air pollution but also washes off into water sources and creates nitrogen-rich habitat for invasive plants in lakes and other bodies of water.
• Toxin reduction. Lawn maintenance tends to include toxic chemicals to kill so-called weeds (often flowering plants that are utilized by pollinators) that aren’t considered appealing as “lawn.” You may just think it is a small amount you use on your lawn; however, a 2015 Washington Post article estimated around 40 million acres of lawn in the continental United States.
I have tried, in almost nine years writing the Nature Talks column, not to be preachy about nature topics. But what I do most definitely try to do is present something to think about. And so in that spirit, I suggest reading “Nature’s Best Hope” or at the very least thinking about your relationship to lawn. Tallamy doesn’t suggest completely giving up your lawn. But, like I have been trying to do in the new year with my relationship with cookies, think about cutting your lawn need in half. What might that look like?
On a sad note, I would like to recognize the passing of John Harrigan. My acquaintance with John is barely a drop in the bucket of his rich life, but he seemed to have a way of being memorable to all who encountered him. It started, oddly, in Minneapolis where I transplanted my New Hampshire self for two years. I was sitting in my office on the third floor of a nondescript office building on the edge of Lake Minnetonka when news circulated about a deadly shooting at Harrigan’s newspaper office in the small town of Colebrook. I did not know about John’s Pulitzer nomination for the coverage of the horrific attack until I read the obituaries after his death on Dec. 26, 2022.
My first direct correspondence with John was sitting with him outside a food truck at the Moose Festival in Colebrook in perhaps 2011 or 2012. John had his dog Millie with him and, me being a dog-lover and John being a Millie-lover, she is what we mostly talked about.
My next direct correspondence with John was right after I wrote my first Nature Talks column in 2014. He must have known it would be a bit intimidating to share the writing of this column with the incredible Stacey Cole. John’s email was very kind, very encouraging — and very educational on the use of commas.
The last correspondence I had with John was not too long ago, once again his typical positive email, which called out my admitting in a column that I could not identify a certain bird. John praised me for being humble enough to admit I simply did not know.
What I do know is that I will miss John Harrigan unexpectedly dipping into my life. And that he was someone I found worth looking up to. And I will continue to do just that.