Lawn mowers, even with their small engines, contribute to air pollution.

THE BOOK I BEGAN the new year reading is called “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard” by Douglas W. Tallamy. Tallamy offers up an idea he calls Homegrown National Park. The national parks system in the United States is a wonderful thing but is not what will take care of conservation issues. Tallamy suggests taking the national park concept to your back yard. He recommends creating a grassroots (as it were) park system that starts with every home with a lawn reducing its size by half and replacing it (or letting it replace itself) with natural, native plants and trees. Tallamy believes this alone could launch conservation to the next level, making a huge stride toward an all-important contiguous greenway.

Tallamy starts “Nature’s Best Hope” with a chapter called “The Dreamers” which includes Aldo Leopold and Edward O. Wilson. He says: “Leopold (born in 1887) had a dream. He dreamt of a time when people humbly accepted their roles as citizens of the natural world rather than its conquerors, a time when land was not viewed as a commodity to be exploited but as the source of our continued existence.” Of that concept Tallamy says: “ … sadly we have yet to apply (it) in a meaningful way.”