Nature Talks - pic1

The staghorn sumac tree produces berries that look like miniature peaches before they are ripe.

 Cheryl Kimball

I AM ALWAYS AMAZED at how many little things I find in nature that I have never seen before. This week the ubiquitous sumac tree presented me with a surprise finding.

According to the New England Wildlife Center (newildlife.org), there are three species of sumac in our region: the staghorn sumac, smooth sumac and poison sumac. According to the site, you are unlikely to run across the poison variety unless you spend a lot of time swamping. The variety you are likely to encounter is the staghorn (Rhus typhina). All are members of the family Anacardiaceae which is part of the cashew family.