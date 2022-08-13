I AM ALWAYS AMAZED at how many little things I find in nature that I have never seen before. This week the ubiquitous sumac tree presented me with a surprise finding.
According to the New England Wildlife Center (newildlife.org), there are three species of sumac in our region: the staghorn sumac, smooth sumac and poison sumac. According to the site, you are unlikely to run across the poison variety unless you spend a lot of time swamping. The variety you are likely to encounter is the staghorn (Rhus typhina). All are members of the family Anacardiaceae which is part of the cashew family.
Staghorn is so named because the fuzz on its branches make it resemble the velvet on a buck’s newly forming horns. The staghorn is the one that presented me with a surprise.
Behind my garage is a massive tangle of mostly invasive bittersweet along with a few sumac trees that the bittersweet loves to climb. I leave the whole thing there — despite having to fence the dog pen around it — because birds just love this incredibly dense hiding area. A pair of full-time resident cardinals sit together in there in the winter, blue jays use it for cover when they are around, and recently a catbird has been meowing at the dogs and me when I sit in my chair in the dog yard with them early in the morning or later in the afternoon.
I have seen birds of many species pecking away at the clumps of red flowers on the sumac trees. Apparently these flowers are heavy with pectin which is used in making jelly, but they warn that they are also heavy with insects which must be the attraction for the birds. So if you use it for a pectin source, you will also be adding a significant protein source to your jelly.
An article in NNY360 from November 2015 written by a Cornell Cooperative Extension horticulture specialist says that while sumac tends to have a bad reputation because all sumac is often lumped together as poisonous, staghorn sumac is decidedly not poisonous and is actually “rich in its contributions to the environment.” The plant’s flowers are important to all pollinators. And several varieties of caterpillars dine on the leaves and those caterpillars provide food for birds.
While there are separate male and female plants, only the female has seed clusters. Pollinators carry pollen from the male plants to the females.
Several sites talk about Native American uses of sumac, from a lemonade-like drink made from the fruit, use of the heavy amount of tannins in the bark and foliage in leather making, and the yellow inner bark can be used to make dye.
But back to my strange finding. We all are familiar with the tall, spiked cluster of red fuzzy fruit of the sumac. But I had never seen these large (described as “purse-shaped” in one online article) berries before. Or at least I have never noticed them. They are described as “purse-shaped” because they have a dent down the middle that makes them look like a pouchy purse-like bag.
They are very pretty, looking like miniature peaches before they are ripe and get fuzz.