Hummingbird

A MALE ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) sat for a long while on the top of the shepherd’s crook in my dog memorial garden where I hang the nectar feeder. He wasn’t feeding, just sitting there. If he looked straight ahead, you wouldn’t readily know he was a male ruby-throated but when he turned his head his throat would flash a brilliant red. The throat feathers have an iridescence that is picked up by the light at the perfect angle.

Why was he just sitting there, I wondered? I snapped a picture of him through the kitchen window. It was raining lightly but that didn’t seem to phase him much. In fact, a couple of times I saw him flutter his wings a little like he was taking advantage of the rain to take a little shower. Then, like a lightning bolt out of the blue, a delicate female (or youngster, I am not sure) darted in, perched on the nectar feeder and took a few sips. The male seemed to have been scouting and now guarding the feeder for her to safely stop by for a snack.