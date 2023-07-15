A male ruby-throated hummingbird visits the bird feeder at Nature Talks columnist Cheryl Kimball’s home on a recent rainy day. It appears he was standing guard because after a short time a female flewn in to feed on the nectar.
A MALE ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) sat for a long while on the top of the shepherd’s crook in my dog memorial garden where I hang the nectar feeder. He wasn’t feeding, just sitting there. If he looked straight ahead, you wouldn’t readily know he was a male ruby-throated but when he turned his head his throat would flash a brilliant red. The throat feathers have an iridescence that is picked up by the light at the perfect angle.
Why was he just sitting there, I wondered? I snapped a picture of him through the kitchen window. It was raining lightly but that didn’t seem to phase him much. In fact, a couple of times I saw him flutter his wings a little like he was taking advantage of the rain to take a little shower. Then, like a lightning bolt out of the blue, a delicate female (or youngster, I am not sure) darted in, perched on the nectar feeder and took a few sips. The male seemed to have been scouting and now guarding the feeder for her to safely stop by for a snack.
Hummingbirds are perhaps second only to bluebirds in the attention they get from amateur and seasoned birders alike. Debates about nectar recipes start up every spring. We have learned to make sure to clean nectar feeders regularly lest we inflict our little beloved hummers with a fungal infection that renders them unable to retract their tongue and therefore unable to feed and will kill them. Fascinating postings of hummingbird migration maps each spring show the wave of the tiny birds headed our way; guessing their arrival date at any given spot is akin to Lake Winnipesaukee ice-out pools.
Ruby-throated are the only hummingbirds that we see in the eastern half of the United States with rare exceptions. Stats on hummingbirds in general are of the “wow!” variety: They weigh around a tenth of an ounce, can fly in any direction including backwards, and — says the “Stokes Guide to Bird Behavior” by Donald and Lillian Stokes — consume around half their body weight in sugar in a day (so hummingbirds and I have that in common …).
Something that anyone who puts out hummingbird feeders knows is that these little guys are quite aggressive. There is much posturing and dive-bombing going on, especially among the males. Their little wings — which are, by the way, beating at a remarkable 53 beats per second — average around 30 miles per hour flight speed. When they dive at each other, the tiny little birds sometimes make a rather loud squeaking noise.
While you can often see hummingbirds very closely when you put a nectar feeder outside a window, one thing I have done that is fascinating is looked at them through binoculars even when they are that close. This allows you to see their long tongue reaching into the nectar feeder and slurping up the sweet sustenance.
The Stokes also reveal that these lovely little birds have short-lived romances. Ruby-throats do not form a pair, they simply mate; the male, who is presumed to be polygamous, takes off and the female raises her young on her own.
The nests, which the female builds on her own in around five days, are adorable — about the size of a half dollar, these little cups are held to a branch with spider silk and are lined with soft plants. They often nest near water. The female typically lays two smooth, pure white eggs which she incubates for around 16 days. Nestlings remain in the nest around two to four weeks and fledge just after a month. They sometimes have two broods in a season. According to the “Peterson’s Field Guide to Birds’ Nests,” a female was once observed tending to two nests simultaneously, feeding nestlings in one and incubating eggs in the other.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds winter in Mexico and Central America. One of their remarkable capabilities that has become common knowledge is that they fly nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico which, Florida to Texas, is around 800 nautical miles. Geez. I guess it helps that they don’t need to stop to “do their business.”
My old Peterson’s field guide in which I recorded sightings in my early birding life, notes that sometime between May 13 and May 26, 1974, I saw a ruby-throated hummingbird on the path to the clam flats in Brave Boat Harbor, not far from my childhood home. I remember this sighting very clearly — I saw the bird fly into a thick bush and I was able to walk right to the edge of the bush and observe the little bird at very close range. (On that same path, two years later, I noted that I saw several towhees, a bird I have not seen in years.)
Hummingbirds are just charming little birds that inspire such awe with their ability to survive despite their diminutive stature. One thing is certain, the sighting of a hummingbird is never ho-hum!