Carolina wren - pic1

The Carolina Wren is a small, chunky cinnamon-colored bird with a very large ‘voice.’ They are very shy so you will most likely hear them before you see them. In winter they visit suet feeders but their diet also consist of insects and spiders.

 Cheryl LeBlanc

ONE RECENT morning while eating breakfast, I noticed a bird at the feeder that looked slightly different than the chickadees and goldfinches and titmice and other regular “little brown jobbers.” A pair of binoculars sit close at hand and when I looked through them I realized I was seeing was a Carolina wren.

It is likely I have seen a Carolina wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus) before but I have never decidedly identified a bird at my feeders as such. This is a very sweet little bird. Friends are always chatting on Facebook about seeing one at their feeders and I was puzzled as to why I hadn’t. I suspect they have been there all along, just not when I happened to be looking. I turned to my bird books and the Cornell Lab’s “All About Birds” website to learn more about these lovely little Passeriformes.