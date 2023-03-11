The Carolina Wren is a small, chunky cinnamon-colored bird with a very large ‘voice.’ They are very shy so you will most likely hear them before you see them. In winter they visit suet feeders but their diet also consist of insects and spiders.
ONE RECENT morning while eating breakfast, I noticed a bird at the feeder that looked slightly different than the chickadees and goldfinches and titmice and other regular “little brown jobbers.” A pair of binoculars sit close at hand and when I looked through them I realized I was seeing was a Carolina wren.
It is likely I have seen a Carolina wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus) before but I have never decidedly identified a bird at my feeders as such. This is a very sweet little bird. Friends are always chatting on Facebook about seeing one at their feeders and I was puzzled as to why I hadn’t. I suspect they have been there all along, just not when I happened to be looking. I turned to my bird books and the Cornell Lab’s “All About Birds” website to learn more about these lovely little Passeriformes.
David Sibley, as always, had a great description of wrens in general in his “Guide to Birds”:
“Wrens are mostly small, brown, and active but secretive; they creep through vegetation, foraging for insects and fruit, often with their tails raised above their backs. Their flight is quick and erratic on short, rounded wings. All have narrow heads and long, slender bills, an adaptation for probing deep into crevices.”
He describes several wrens, including the Carolina, as having a “tremendous variety of harsh scold notes,” the vocalization you are subject to if they want to let you know they do not approve of your presence. I was indoors when I saw my Carolina wren so I was not scolded. They also apparently have one of the loudest songs for a small bird.
These tiny little 5.5-inch birds, the state bird of South Carolina, have a beautifully rich reddish-brown coloring (aptly described as cinnamon by “All About Birds”) with some speckling/striping along the wings and a warm tan belly. The cutest thing is its white eye stripe seen on many wrens but which seems particularly distinguished on this bird.
The Carolina wren’s call (“teakettle-teakettle!”) is described by Sibley as being “richer than other wrens.” Their “loud song,” says “All About Birds,” is only sung by the male of this specific wren species.
The breeding range of the Carolina wren is listed in “A Field Guide to Bird’s Nests” by Hal H. Harrison as southern New England south to the Gulf Coast, but this book is copyright 1975 and we know that bird ranges have changed in the past nearly 50 years; I need to update my bird book collection! “All About Birds” says “this hardy bird has been wintering farther and farther north in recent decades” but even their range map online shows the Carolina wren’s range only topping out at southern Massachusetts. They will shelter in nest boxes and apparently are partial to boxes with slot openings rather than holes.
One interesting study, reported on in feederwatch.org (the website for the Cornell Lab’s Project FeederWatch), found that, at least in winter, food source trumped temperature — the Carolina wrens in their study chose sites with feeding stations over the warmer temperatures and better shelter of other areas in the study. Bird feeders are an important source of winter food for them. “One peanut alone can provide more than a third of their daily metabolic need!” the report in feederwatch.org said.
“All About Birds” says that in 2015, 73% of bird feeders in Massachusetts reported Carolina wrens at their winter feeders, up from 58% 10 years prior. Michigan was seeing a similar, albeit lower percentage, rate of increase.
These beautiful little birds are not rare, are not threatened and are listed as having “low conservation concern.” “The Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior” states that Carolina, winter and house wrens “show significant, widespread increases.”
Their habitat is shrubby areas, thickets, farmland and suburban gardens. They build their nests in almost any type of cavity whether it is of human creation, an old woodpecker hole or even in upturned roots of trees. Brush piles are great habitat for lots of critters including nesting Carolina wrens — if you create brush piles with the intention of eventually burning them, be sure to do so after nesting season is long over.
The female lays somewhere between four and eight eggs that are short, oval shaped and light in color with brown spots. The female incubates the eggs for two weeks while the male brings her food. They often have more than one brood per season. And male and female pairs stay together for life.
Wrens are mostly insect eaters but Sibley says Carolina wrens will consume berries and plant seeds in winter, which may explain why we can see them in this region in wintertime. And they will snack on suet feeders. All wrens are very busy foragers.
Hurray for us northern New England bird watchers that the sweet little Carolina wren has become a regular at our feeders.