WHEW. I ENDED the year having added to my life list. The snow bunting, check.
As I mentioned in my last column, I got word that snow buntings had been seen at Sea Point Beach but I did not see one on a trek there.
It may have been as much as a half hour after I got home that I saw a Facebook post on a photographer’s page (Ron Watson Photography) that included a gorgeous photo of a great horned owl and mention that he had seen a flock of snow buntings that afternoon. I was jealous and disappointed in my inability to spot one of these birds that apparently everyone else was seeing. I commented and the photographer kindly told me where he sees a flock often. I headed to Rye Harbor State Park at the next opportunity.
Driving along Route 1A trying not to look too much at the shoreline to my left (shore birds galore) or the roofs of houses to my right (potential snowy owl) instead of the road, I came upon the entrance to Rye Harbor State Park’s parking lot right at one of 1A’s sharp turns.
It took me a few minutes to get myself ready to get out — get my camera out of the bag, find my binoculars buried beneath stuff on the seat, move some things out of sight, change prescription sunglasses to regular glasses, don coat and hat. Finally, I was ready to wander around and look for snow buntings.
I walked across the parking lot to look over at the rocky edge. No birds at all. I slowly made my way to the gate. Once I had moved a few yards inside the gate, I realized that a small flock of snow buntings were in a patch of mostly open grass straight ahead of me. I could not believe my luck.
Not sure how skittish the flock would be, I took a dozen pictures before moving any closer. Then I stepped a few yards closer, took a few pictures; a few yards closer, took a few more pictures. I was relatively close without the birds being concerned about me.
I thought perhaps one more step and I would move into their flight range but it didn’t matter because just then a small, extremely happy dog came running over, causing the buntings to fly which was cause for great excitement for the dog, who started chasing the birds. The flock landed a couple more times but the dog kept up the chase (the birds were in no danger) and so they flew away to find a calmer spot. But I saw the flock, watched them for a few minutes, got a few pictures, and I was as happy as the dog was.
I started keeping my bird life list in 1974 on a blank page in the back of my paperback “A Field Guide to the Birds: Eastern Land and Water Birds” by Roger Tory Peterson, the 45th printing of the 1947 edition. Right before the addition of “snow bunting, 2020” was “ruby-crowned kinglet, 10/27/18.” Wait, 2018? I need to work a little harder. Instant 2021 New Year’s resolution — add more than one new bird to my life list.
The snow bunting (Plectrophenax nivalis) entry in my Peterson guide starts “No other song-bird shows so much white.” I love it when birds carry distinctions like this. “Some individuals look quite brown as they run about,” Peterson goes on to explain, “but when they fly the large white wing-patches flash forth. Overhead, they look almost entirely white.” Then he gets a little poetic: “They often travel in large flocks, drifting over a field like snowflakes.”
Looking at David Allen Sibley’s paintings of snow buntings in his “The Sibley Guide to Birds” (in the eighth printing of the 2000 copyright edition) the snow buntings I saw in December with their soft tan and brown coloring will be almost completely white come the start of breeding season in March.
Sibley describes the snow bunting as “perhaps conspecific” with McKay’s bunting, which technically simply means they are of the same species but Sibley seems to imply that they might also be able to interbreed. He notes that the songs and calls of the two are “apparently identical.” The adult snow bunting appears to maintain more of its brown coloring into adulthood and adults, according to Sibley’s paintings, also keep a more prominent and darker patch of black on its wing tips.
However, significantly different is the geographic range — the McKay’s bunting just barely scrapes along the western Canadian coast and the coast of Alaska with even more modesty on the Northeast coast while the snow bunting area covers a wide swath from northern Canada deep into the entire upper United States coast to coast.
I am so grateful to have spotted this little flock of a couple dozen snow buntings (with many thanks to Ron Watson) and am happy to have neared the end of 2020 on an upbeat note, ornithologically at least.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.