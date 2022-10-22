Mockingbird - pic1

Distinctive markings on the mockingbird include grey feathers with white wing bars.

Mockingbird — pic1

 Cheryl LeBlanc

I SAT IN A CHAISE lounge at our Airbnb enjoying the inlet off the Chesapeake Bay when it dawned on me that perhaps I could add to my life list on this short jaunt to the Annapolis area. Just then a bird called from the shrub alongside the house. Then another bird. Then one that sounded sort of like a tufted titmouse. I retrieved my binoculars and my camera. But I didn’t see a tufted titmouse. And really, there weren’t any birds flitting around. This is all coming from one bird. A mockingbird. They get me every time.

The northern mockingbird (Mimus polyglottus) is, according to “The Sibley Guide to Birds,” “aggressive and conspicuous.” They are, like their cousins the Bahama Mockingbird (Mimus gundlachaii), found commonly in suburban neighborhoods.