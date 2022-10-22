I SAT IN A CHAISE lounge at our Airbnb enjoying the inlet off the Chesapeake Bay when it dawned on me that perhaps I could add to my life list on this short jaunt to the Annapolis area. Just then a bird called from the shrub alongside the house. Then another bird. Then one that sounded sort of like a tufted titmouse. I retrieved my binoculars and my camera. But I didn’t see a tufted titmouse. And really, there weren’t any birds flitting around. This is all coming from one bird. A mockingbird. They get me every time.
The northern mockingbird (Mimus polyglottus) is, according to “The Sibley Guide to Birds,” “aggressive and conspicuous.” They are, like their cousins the Bahama Mockingbird (Mimus gundlachaii), found commonly in suburban neighborhoods.
This is kind of in keeping with where I have seen them most often, but I would say it is more where people can be found, not so much exclusively suburban — there are several at my busy veterinary clinic overlooking a field outside Rochester; I’ve seen them near the Hampton Beach State Park Pavilion; and there were mockingbirds in the shrubs around a house I lived in many years ago in downtown Portsmouth.
The two big questions that beg to be answered here are: Why do mockingbirds mimic other birds? And why do they seem to like to hang around where people are?
Researching the first question, I came upon a hypothesis provided by David Sibley in his “The Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior.” Avian song research has posed the question of why some male birds sing so many songs — called their song repertoire. One answer seems to be, the more songs you know, the more females find you attractive.
But not so fast. Apparently the answer might also be that the bird uses the many songs to fool competitors into thinking the territory is already over-populated and it might be best to move on to somewhere else.
This simulation of heavy population seemed to be the favored answer. And yet another hypothesis is that the mimicry is about the advantage of being a fast learner (again, making you more attractive to mates); this hypothesis is presented as a result of mockingbirds being heard mimicking not just other birds but other sounds such as a squeaky gate or the backfire of a car.
The jury is still out on the actual reason mockingbirds mimic other birds and is, Sibley says, “an active area of song research.” And likely all of the above.
As for the mockingbird’s love of the suburbs, it probably comes down simply to food source. Sibley says: “As suburbs have expanded in northeastern America, with increases in winter birdfeeding and berry-producing shrubs, species such as the northern mockingbird (and others) have expanded their territories north” and apparently to more human-populated areas. The human habitat is a veritable smorgasbord.
The mockingbird with its slender body, lovely gray coloring and flashy white wing bars flitting around the shrubs of my temporary quarters in Maryland seemed to also be interested in my voice. It sat on the edge of a slanted roof and looked through the open sliding door to where I sat at the table working on my computer.
I greeted the bird “Well, hello Mr. Mockingbird,” and it did not fly away at the sound of my voice but turned to look it me and cocked its head. The bird would take off after a few minutes then come back, and we would have this same exchange. Although I say this about a lot of birds, mockingbirds are among my favorite birds.
On a small pier near my chaise lounge were several of a single species of gull-type bird that I have not yet identified. One of these gulls occupied a perch on a corner piling. On the opposite piling sat a cormorant (double-crested, I’m pretty sure). I witnessed a second cormorant hop along the pier, its wings outstretched as they do when drying them, over to the piling with the gull, used body language to drive the gull away and hopped up on the vacated piling.
I had never witnessed this dominant behavior from a cormorant before. The two cormorants sat on opposite pilings, both with wings outstretched like statues at the edge of a historic monument. The other gulls nestled in the sun on the pier itself were unphased by this activity.
If I had been there longer than two days I might have been able to discern the patterns of the birds and their use of the piers and the little cove our temporary abode faced. At times during the day there were no birds at all on the pier. Other times there were only gulls. Other times there were a mix of gulls and cormorants. I am sure they have a social schedule that is disrupted only by the activity of people using the pier during the high boating and swimming season.