A FRIEND WHO IS getting serious about birding has been working to equip herself with what she needs. She flatters me with considering me a bird expert (not) and occasionally asks me about birds she’s seen and for my advice and/or opinion about purchases for her expanding birding habit. This has led me to consider what exactly you need to be a “serious birder.” But first, what do I consider a “serious birder”? To me, that would be someone who:
• Is eager to add to their “life list” of birds they have never seen before.
• Is willing to travel (even if it is just to the next town or state) specifically for the possible chance to add to their life list.
• Has a bird or two that they are over-the-top excited to see no matter how many times they have seen the species before (for me it is pileated woodpeckers and, yes, pigeons).
• Is interested in not just the pretty feathers but subtle identifying features and behavior.
I think that all serious birders already have had a bird feeder or two in the yard most of their lives. Watching those more common birds likely is what led them to be a serious birder in the first place — probably because they saw a not-so-common bird at the feeder one day. That is the beginning of the slippery slope.
There are a couple pieces of equipment that are essential to serious birdwatching. I am not going to recommend brands; I’ll leave that to wherever you feel comfortable doing your pre-purchase research. But I think the key things to consider are features, not brands. And not just the features that are good for birding, but also features that are most important to you.
The most critical piece of birding equipment is a pair of binoculars. Any pair of binoculars — any kind or any quality. However, be forewarned that the highest quality binoculars you ever pick up just to peek through will be your lowest standard.
The most important thing about binoculars is, of course, the optics. But the technology has become better and less expensive. Chances are almost any pair of binoculars you buy these days are going to be a significant improvement over your ability to see birds with the naked eye or the pair of binoculars you bought or received as a gift 15 years ago. From there, your own budget becomes the key factor. My feeling is that you can get an excellent pair of binoculars for around $200-300 and a good pair for less.
But wait. Besides optics, there’s one more thing about binoculars that may be the most important factor of all: weight. If you are going to do nothing more than look at the birds at your feeder from the coffee nook at your kitchen window, then my great uncle’s pair from the 1950s is probably just fine — the optics are pretty darn good which tells me that he likely paid a handsome sum for them when he bought them. However, sitting at your breakfast nook probably falls short of “serious birding.” These binoculars — like the ones I inherited from my great uncle — are not only large in size, they weigh enough to double as an anchor for a small boat. I would not choose these as my portable binoculars; these binoculars live in my barn where I grab them when I am doing horse chores and spot something across the field or hear a song that I want to trace to the bird making it.
If you are going to carry your binoculars on birdwatching excursions through the woods or along the shore, you should find a pair with a weight that is comfortable for you to carry for a while. The last thing you want is to resent your binoculars or, worse, consider leaving them behind because they are so cumbersome. You likely will hold them up to your eyes for brief periods, but how long can you imagine walking with them draped around your neck or on your shoulder? You don’t want to carry them in your backpack; birds don’t wait around for you to fumble in your pack. Weight is key.
A decent camera with a zoom lens can take the place of a pair of binoculars for later identification. I have a Canon digital SLR with a 250mm zoom. It can close in enough on a bird high in a tree maybe a couple hundred yards away for me to get a look. But what is even more helpful is taking a photo and looking at it later, being able to zoom it up even more. The picture won’t be high quality at that point but chances are I can see enough detail to identify the bird. But if you want to watch a bird for a bit, which serious birders do, binoculars are critical.
There are other things that would be handy for a serious birder, but if you can’t see the bird in some level of detail then a field guide or behavior guide is useless since you won’t know what you are looking for. I would love to hear what field guides readers use for mention in a future column.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.