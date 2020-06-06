DAILY REPORTS on Facebook show that the spring birth of fawns has begun and the does are leaving their new babies on the edges of backyards everywhere — country, urban, and suburban homes alike. I suspect Nature Talks readers know this already, but the Fawn Public Service Announcement is: “Leave these babies right where they are. Momma did not abandon her baby. She left the fawn there intentionally with orders not to move and she will be back later in the day to retrieve her offspring.” Consider it a privilege that she considers your yard a safe spot.
Many people feel compelled to feed the wild mammals that visit their homes. As we know, this is not necessary and not recommended. The animals quickly become accustomed to the easy food source; they are entertaining for a while but they then quickly become nuisances perhaps even aggressive if you stop providing the free bounty. Then the idea of relocating them comes up — a “solution” which almost never works well for the animal.
“But we feed birds,” is the rejoinder I often hear in response. Feeding birds is different — stop feeding them and not only do they fend for themselves fine according to some studies but also unlike large mammals, they don’t try breaking into your house or attacking you when you walk out the door (although I suspect there have been some instances of the latter!). The bad news for bird feeding is that the bird feeder station is a fine dining establishment with a great selection on the menu for local raptors. Which I guess in reality is just another kind of bird feeding …
I have been tempted in the past to feed wild mammals on our property. It is so much fun to see them. But I have held back and I still feel like I see more than my fair share of wildlife comings and goings. Living on the edge of hundreds of acres helps — the good news is that land conservation groups are helping enable that possibility in every part of this state, “country” or not.
My horse, whose paddock includes half of our large front “lawn,” is our sentinel. Sitting at the breakfast bar, all we have to do is follow his gaze when something catches his attention. A small herd of three deer spend time here every day; likely the progeny of Big Ears (we don’t feed them but we most definitely name them); she, our favorite and most personable doe so far, is likely long gone. One of them has a fawn, sometimes twins, here every year. And every once in a while after they cross the road, a herd of a dozen to 15 hang in the unfenced “field” and graze for a bit.
When I still had a female domestic duck and was getting duck eggs, I started putting them under the bird feeders for the corvids. I love crows and ravens and would love a relationship with one! However, a dusting of snow revealed prints that were not corvid prints. Sure enough my game cam confirmed the prints were of raccoons and it was the masked bandits getting the eggs. I would never encourage raccoons to the property (they rank as my least favorite wildlife) and it is rare to see them here, so the egg deliveries ended.
Also years ago, I was inadvertently feeding an opossum. Until a couple years ago, I always had barn cats and fed them in the grain room on a high table. What I didn’t bargain on was an opossum getting wind of the 24/7 dry cat food supply. I shooed the opossum away (this is an entertaining task, at best; opossums do not “shoo” well). The dried cat food was put away for the night from then on. No more opossum in the barn.
These days wildlife around us has been not only the deer but the annual litter of baby foxes and sightings of adult foxes year round. While not frequent visitors, a moose walked through the yard this year and likely the same black bear that had me taking my bird feeders in early, was witnessed high-tailing through the field, his ample hindquarters kind of rolling along behind.
And just the other evening my favorite wildlife resident, the porcupine that I call Roger who makes his home under the barn, was seen from the kitchen bar marching through the horse paddock on the lawn headed to the stone wall with clear plans to cross the road. I jumped from my stool, put on my hat with the headlamp, and stopped traffic while Roger safely crossed. I don’t feed them but I am more than happy to play the important role of porcupine crossing guard.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.