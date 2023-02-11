A RECENT ESSAY in The New York Times (“What We Can Learn from This Magnificent Migration” by Margaret Renkl) was about watching sandhill cranes but included a YouTube clip of a starling “murmuration.” This mesmerizing bit of video can only leave the viewer in awe of these oft-maligned birds.
The unchoreographed twists and turns and downward spirals where hundreds of 6-inch feathered acrobats cannot so much as clip each other without likely catastrophic consequences is nothing short of remarkable. I, on the other hand — a member of the species on the highest rung of the brain-function ladder — can barely walk across the kitchen without tripping over the dog. (In my defense, she is an uber-friendly yellow lab who is forever eager to twist around your legs with her latest stuffed toy.)
The purpose of starling murmurations has several hypotheses: confusing predators, maintaining warmth, feeding ground information sharing. The birds do it mostly in fall and winter; the murmuration usually starts in the evening not far from the night’s roosting site. According to treehugger.com (“The Incredible Science Behind Starling Murmurations: Where and Why They Form” by Maria Marabito), “Experts aren’t exactly sure how, but a murmuration forms when one starling copies the behavior of its seven neighbors, and those nearby starlings copy each of their seven neighbors … and so on until the entire group moves as one.”
These same remarkable starlings (purposely introduced from the United Kingdom in the late 1800s) are considered a “nuisance” when a flock arrives at the bird feeder. They gorge themselves on seed and crowd out other birds. Starlings are a bird, you put out bird seed — hmmm, need I say more?
Bluebirds, on the other hand, could arrive in flocks of hundreds and instead of driving them off we would run to the bank to take out a home equity line of credit to provide an endless supply of mealworms, their bird feeding station snack item of choice. My Facebook feed continues to be inundated with sightings of every bluebird and out-of-focus pictures to prove it.
Although robins and bluebirds are related as members of the thrush family, robins only get a burst of attention when birders amateur and experienced alike herald a sighting signaling the arrival of spring (even though, like bluebirds, robins are often around all winter). Otherwise they are mostly ignored compared to their cyan-adorned cousins.
Some attribute deep meaning to the presence of bluebirds — that they are a symbol of hope and joy or, more specifically, that good news will arrive soon. Like other birds, especially the cardinal, some feel they are a connection between the living and the dead.
The real arch enemy at the bird feeder is not a species of bird at all, of course, but the gray squirrel. I have seen many custom-designed bird feeding stations that attempt to foil this unbelievably crafty rodent with some attempts even successful, at least for a while. There is the roofed tray feeder enclosed in vinyl-coated wire with squares just large enough for desired birds that seemed to deter both squirrels and starlings. The smaller birds flit in and out with ease.
A friend posted a picture of a bird at her feeder and most of the comments were not about the bird she was excited about (I can’t even remember what it was) but the feeding station design which consisted of a 12-foot 4-by-4 buried a couple of feet into the ground with sections of stainless stove pipe running up the post. She said it had been successfully thwarting squirrels for many years — not that they hadn’t tried which was evident by having seen muddy footprints sliding down the stove pipe. I’m making a note to construct one of these in the spring when I can bury the post.
I have come to terms with the squirrels for the most part. Although it is a little less fun, I have moved the bird feeding station from a few feet in front of the kitchen window to across the driveway in one of my raised beds to keep them away from the house. I take my feeders down in early April, so it is a nice symbiotic arrangement with gardening. Although many times I end up with freelance sunflowers that I can’t bring myself to weed out to make room for the vegetables the bed was intended for.
I also put up a squirrel baffle on the shepherd’s hook pole and now generously sprinkle sunflower seed on the ground. Four regulars munch on the ground each morning. We actually have come to enjoy watching squirrel antics like when a newcomer tries to infiltrate the group — if the newcomer is successful, we raise our arms and cheer like a 3-pointer was just sunk at a basketball game. One of the group does breach the baffle almost daily — he could probably even walk across my kitchen floor without tripping over the dog — but for the most part I am not buying a bag of seed nearly as often.