Nature Talks - pic1

The Eastern bluebird is known to stop by bird feeders offering mealworm.

 Cheryl LeBlanc

A RECENT ESSAY in The New York Times (“What We Can Learn from This Magnificent Migration” by Margaret Renkl) was about watching sandhill cranes but included a YouTube clip of a starling “murmuration.” This mesmerizing bit of video can only leave the viewer in awe of these oft-maligned birds.

The unchoreographed twists and turns and downward spirals where hundreds of 6-inch feathered acrobats cannot so much as clip each other without likely catastrophic consequences is nothing short of remarkable. I, on the other hand — a member of the species on the highest rung of the brain-function ladder — can barely walk across the kitchen without tripping over the dog. (In my defense, she is an uber-friendly yellow lab who is forever eager to twist around your legs with her latest stuffed toy.)