IF YOU HAVEN’T bought a trail camera yet, you definitely should do that as soon as you have saved enough quarters or dollar bills or whatever will get you to sixty-five bucks or so. At the very least, put it on your wish list on Amazon or on your holiday or birthday gift list. Some are better quality than others but all are great fun.
I’ve talked about trail cameras before in this column, but I cannot say enough about how interesting and fun they are to have. I have a habit of bringing the memory card in around once a week on a walk with the dogs. And then I bring it back on my next dog walk. Memory cards aren’t terribly expensive so I could get another one and rotate them out. But I have two cameras and that all seems too complicated for something I find to be just simple fun.
Every time I sit down at the computer and plop the card into the reader (you can also use a cord plugged directly from the camera into your computer but that requires bringing the whole camera in), it is like opening a wrapped gift anticipating what’s inside. Sometimes I get nothing — sometimes I am amazed at how busy it is out there in the field! This is what I’ve seen over the course of this spring and summer:
First, coyotes. The camera has picked up one coyote passing through once or twice weekly for most of the last few months. Sometimes the coyote is coming toward the camera, sometimes it is trotting away. I am always impressed by how they float along at the trot, always on a mission.
It took a few times seeing the coyote trotting away to realize there are two coyotes that travel the route frequently. One is a male — verified by his stop at the rock near my camera to lift his leg and mark it. How could you ever — besides with a trail camera — see a male coyote urinate on a rock? No wonder my Labrador retriever stopped to smell the rock for an extra long time the next morning!
What the hind end views revealed to me is that one coyote has a black streak down its tail; the other’s tail has a black tip. In May, this latter coyote came walking past the camera with a considerable limp. A week or so later, the camera picked up the coyote still limping but quite a bit better. Then no limp at all. That was nice to be able to see that the animal had gotten better.
This past weekend, my camera showed a coyote trotting by, its black-streaked tail giving it away as one of the regulars. Then a few steps behind, the second coyote with the black-tipped tail trotted by. That was the first time I had ever seen both in the same 15-second video! While it is always nice to see a new animal on the camera, it is also great fun to keep tabs on the regulars.
The other regular this summer has been a pretty little doe. She strolls by the camera day and night, stopping to browse on whatever catches her fancy. The camera got several videos of her. I had not yet seen any fawns in the field, then one day there she was — momma doe was browsing and suddenly her adorable spotted fawn came gamboling along to catch up.
Last fall the camera picked up a pretty buck a few different nights. I have hoped to see him on the camera ever since, to verify that he made it through hunting season but have never seen him again.
A first this year is a raccoon. A large raccoon. I rarely see raccoons around; I have long suspected they are here but simply elusive. This one was picked up several times on the camera going along the mowed pathway then veering off to a well-worn trail that the dogs always want to carefully sniff on our walks through the field. At least one porcupine (I know there are several around) uses the same trail. And the camera photographs birds on the rock as well as squirrels and chipmunks — not big game but still wildly entertaining.
A couple of years ago my camera at this spot picked up a rather large black bear lumbering by. This year the camera videoed a bear again, but just got its rounded hind end as it was passing. I keep bears and coyotes and porcupines in mind as I walk my dogs in our woods!
I have two cameras and keep one in the same place all of the time. That requires patience since sometimes you see nothing and sometimes you are rewarded handsomely. The other camera I rotate around to different spots in the woods or even in the yard. Wherever I put them, I still eagerly open the memory cards to see what gifts nature has brought me.