Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball sets up her trail camera in view of the Christmas tree she puts out for the birds and last year caught this bluebird glaring at the camera.

IF YOU HAVEN’T bought a trail camera yet, you definitely should do that as soon as you have saved enough quarters or dollar bills or whatever will get you to sixty-five bucks or so. At the very least, put it on your wish list on Amazon or on your holiday or birthday gift list. Some are better quality than others but all are great fun.

I’ve talked about trail cameras before in this column, but I cannot say enough about how interesting and fun they are to have. I have a habit of bringing the memory card in around once a week on a walk with the dogs. And then I bring it back on my next dog walk. Memory cards aren’t terribly expensive so I could get another one and rotate them out. But I have two cameras and that all seems too complicated for something I find to be just simple fun.