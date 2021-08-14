TREES SEEM TO BE HOT. Trees are so important that they should always be a hot topic, but lately I keep seeing things about trees. Orion magazine has a new book coming out called “Old Growth: The Best Writing About Trees” with a foreword by Robin Wall Kimmerer, an environmental and forestry professor at SUNY. The book is a collection of essays and poems “about the rich inner lives of trees” and is described by Orion as “a canopied compendium of our long history of engagement with arboreal culture.” Rick Bass, Ursula K. Le Guin and Michael Pollan are a few of the more recognizable contributors. Available in August, you can preorder Old Growth ($15) at orionmagazine.org.
Another tree book that caught my eye was National Audubon Society’s “Trees of North America” sitting on the nonfiction shelf at the lovely Wolfeboro Public Library (I apologize to them that this book is now overdue …). This book is self-described as “the complete identification reference to trees — with full-color photographs displaying leaf shape, bark, flowers, and fruit; updated range maps; and conservation status. The book was published in April of this year and retails for $39.95. This is a book to have on your shelf.
Before the book gets into the specific families of trees — pine, laurel, willow, birch, etc. — there are around 20 pages of general information categorized like no other tree book I have browsed. Yes, it has the usual info like alternating opposite leaves to help with identification, the importance of distribution maps in knowing what you might be seeing in the forest you are in, that kind of thing.
But then comes a section called “Plant Communication” that is a brief conversation about the somewhat controversial but increasingly discussed topic of trees as cognizant beings. I agree with the statement in this section that says “Whatever you choose to call it, it is increasingly clear that plants, including trees, are not just passive parts of the landscape, but dynamic organisms interacting with their environments.” Then it goes on to tell a little bit about how that works.
This controversial topic is being given agency by the author of another new book, Suzanne Simard. The book is called “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” (Knopf, $28.95). Simard is the author of some well-viewed TED talks. The jacket flap of the book, now on my mile-high nightstand reading stack, says that she “brilliantly illuminates the fascinating and vital truths — that trees are not simply the source of timber or pulp but are a complicated, interdependent circle of life; that forests are social, cooperative creatures connected through underground networks by which trees communicate their vitality and vulnerabilities with communal lives not that different from our own.” I am willing to bet that those who have spent their lives in arboreal pursuits not only fully grasp but also agree with this concept.
Back to the Audubon book. I gave the book a little workout by looking up a few trees. One was the butternut, also known, I learned from the book, as the white walnut. When we moved to our property 27 years ago, there were two large butternut trees, one near the barn and one near the carriage house. Often, horses will pack down the area around a tree and kill it by smothering the roots (and perhaps girdling the tree). But the butternut tree population has been subject to a fungus which I learned from this book is called Butternut canker. And both of these beautiful big trees succumbed.
Butternut trees, according to the Audubon book, were first reported in North America in 1967 and are now in rapid decline. The person who took the one in the horse paddock down made me a seat out of the stump and for many years I sat on it and hung out with my horses.
The other tree near and dear to us on our property is a large catalpa beside the barn. The Audubon book enlightened me that there is the northern and the southern catalpa; and that surprisingly the one in our yard is the southern species since the northern grows only in a small region of the Midwest. Our tree is in full bloom every year right around the fourth of July; the blossoms fill the air with a beautiful fragrance. Within a week, they are gone and the tree begins its annual job of growing long beans containing the seeds of its future (although none ever propagate). I will some day manage to plant one to keep this tree in ours and others’ future.
And perhaps they will come to feel, like I do, that not only do trees communicate with each other but they become part of the extended family of our lives.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.