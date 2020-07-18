I HAVEN’T HUNG OUT on Hampton Beach since I was a teenaged hippie wannabe there with friends to see Jethro Tull at the Hampton Beach Casino in the 1970s. That was my first and last concert there since an overbooked mob scene ensued that actually closed the casino down for five years (no, my parents were not happy to have approved that outing). Barring once or twice riding my horse there in early spring, I never really spent any more time at Hampton Beach.
Lately, however, I have found myself driving there once a week. I’d been looking for a volunteer opportunity. Which brought me to volunteering for N.H. Fish and Game to help monitor piping plover nests and hatchlings. Hanging out on Hampton Beach keeping watch over adorable chicks that look like fluffy golf balls on stilts is tough work but someone has to do it … and it actually is a little tough but I’ll get to that in a moment.
I saw a posting on Facebook for volunteers and contacted Brendan Clifford, Wildlife Biologist with N.H. Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program. He accumulated a list of interested people and set up a Zoom meeting to introduce everyone to the plovers and then to the volunteer job at hand. Those that remained interested contacted him and he sent paperwork — liability waivers, volunteer log sheets, a link to COVID-19-related training, and an online signup calendar. Brendan was pleasantly surprised that over 30 people were interested in volunteering. One reason so many volunteers is great is that apparently this year there are eight nests on Hampton Beach, three more than usual.
According to the informational pamphlet that N.H. Fish and Game provides, “Piping plovers were common along the Atlantic Coast during much of the 19th century, but nearly disappeared due to excessive hunting for the millinery trade. Following the passage of the Migratory Treaty Act in 1918, numbers recovered in a 20th century peak which occurred during the 1940s.” The current population decline has happened since beaches became more recreational after World War II, the pamphlet explains.
Piping plovers were added to the national Endangered Species list in January 1986. This means they and their habitats — Hampton Beach being one — receive some protection. And it means that there are penalties for taking, harassing, or harming them in any way.
Although active nesting sites are roped off to call attention to them, the plovers by design blend into their habitat which means that humans can harm them without even realizing it. Which is where the volunteer monitor program comes in. In an in-the-field training session we learned that the key things that plover monitoring entails are:
• Checking on nesting adults to see if they are still incubating eggs.
• Checking on hatchlings to determine they are still there and feeding and active.
• Monitoring hatchling movement to alert beachgoers when they might be underfoot.
• Interacting with beachgoers (6 feet-plus away or masked) to educate them about the plovers.
It was made clear to us that we were not expected to herd the plovers away from “danger” — they were to be left free to do whatever they do. It is the people that need to be alerted to their presence and hopefully watch out for them underfoot.
And that’s what I meant earlier about the job being a bit tough. Unlike many birds born naked and helpless, piping plovers are “precocious” — they are pretty much good to go at hatching. These tiny newborn chicks move around pretty soon and pretty quickly. Plover movement is typically short sprints — a dozen or two quick footsteps then stop. A dozen more, stop. Change direction. Stop. Rustle through some dune grass. Stop. It’s like keeping track of a few ping pong balls being hit with the paddle every 10 seconds.
Interacting with people is a fun part of the job, in my opinion. Once people know about the plovers, they seem to be intent on protecting them, too. Several people I spoke with who come to the beach regularly knew all about the plovers, how many chicks were born when, etc.
Plover monitoring by nature is mostly socially distanced so it fits well into current conditions. Although there seem to be enough monitors this year (April to late August when all have fledged and headed a little further south for better feeding grounds to prepare for the trip way south), check it out next spring. Fish and Game makes it as easy as possible with parking spaces set aside for plover monitors.
This program is administered through the N.H. Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program. Private donations totaling $50,000 annually release a matching grant from the state. Your donation will help piping plovers and many other wildlife species including least terns (on the state but not national endangered list and also nesting on Hampton Beach). Go to www.wildlife.state.nh.us/nongame/funding.html to make a donation online.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.