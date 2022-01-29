I HAVE NOT BEEN inclined to write about “controversial” subjects in this column. But there is something on my mind. Don’t worry, it has nothing to do with masks. It has to do with how we think about the other creatures with whom we share the world. These creatures — I have said before and welcome the emails again about humans being the chosen species, are no lesser being than me in any way — are not less intelligent, not less interesting, not less deserving of having their life.
I feel that humans — just like other animals — have a right to protect our homes from being destroyed by forest creatures like mice and chipmunks and squirrels. But I do not feel like we should do that with things like poison, which has the bandwidth to not only harm other animals that prey on the animals being targeted with poison, but poison is generally environmentally unsound. Death from poison is ghastly. And yet we use insecticides and rodenticides and herbicides with abandon against other living species. I believe in deterrence first — don’t invite these animals with easy entry then decide you need to kill them. And if deterrence doesn’t work, there are other means to get rid of them.
And not glue traps. Glue traps are inhumane — and for those who justify them by saying you should check them frequently and humanely kill the animal stuck in the glue, I say sorry. Glue traps are inhumane to the targeted animal, they trap unintended animals like birds, and I can’t even believe they are legal to sell. Stores that sell them probably have me on camera hiding the boxes of glue traps hoping that anyone who comes looking thinks the store is out. Of course it does not eliminate the use of glue traps but it is my personal protest.
I’m not a saint by any stretch. I have stepped on ants and tend to kill wasps that are in my house. But I haven’t even gotten to the real trigger to my writing this very opinionated column. It was a Facebook post promoting a chipping-like machine to help when you clear land. No issue there — there are instances of land clearing that I have real issues with but homeowners clear land all the time for their house, garage, barn, for pasture, for views, whatever. It was the attitude presented in the promo material that bothered me. The poster talked about large-diameter dead trees that were “just rotting and creating this safe haven for skunks and other nasty critters you don’t want around your birds or livestock.”
First off, those trees that are “just rotting” are a critical part of a natural landscape. Those rotting trees — standing dead trees are called snags, a topic I have written about in the past — become soil and do all sorts of beneficial things in the interim. If you don’t want snags as part of your home landscape, I get it. But thinking of them as “just rotting” as if they are doing something wrong or useless is a thought process I can’t condone.
Secondly, “… skunks and other nasty critters.” Skunks aren’t out looking to spray your livestock. I have had horses for 30 years and, although never say never, in those 30 years I have had no skunk/horse encounters and only twice had a horse with quills even though porcupines have lived under the 1834 barn the entire time I’ve had horses here. The livestock are often smarter than we are about the wild animals they live amidst.
Let me be clear: No one wants their horse or cow or sheep or whatever sprayed by a skunk or quilled by a porcupine. Raccoons, skunks and foxes all can carry rabies (which your animals can be vaccinated against, just sayin’). It is the attitude about these animals that is problematic. And this promotion that caught my attention is not the only place I see this kind of language.
These animals are not “nasty.” They live in this world and are just trying to get through the day like the rest of us. And I believe it is our duty as the reportedly “higher species” to learn to appreciate them, not kill them with abandon using barbaric tools like glue traps and poison.
Another Facebook post I saw recently was a picture of an old exhibit in a zoo. Comments on the post pointed out that similar exhibits were in other zoos. The gist of it was that zoo visitors came to a sign that said, “Lift this sign to see the most dangerous animal in the world.” When the visitor lifted the sign, they found a mirror.
Wild animals are not “nasty” or trophies or pests. I believe if we humans — reportedly the most intelligent of species — collectively changed our attitude about the animals with whom we share the world, that the sign in the zoo covering the mirror could read: “Lift this sign to see the most compassionate animal in the world.”
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.