A FEW FRIENDS and I played in a trivia contest a couple of weeks ago. Trivia games, as we know, come up with the most random questions; in one round you can be taxing your brain to think about British architecture, a rom-com movie title, Monaco’s population, and a Grammy question where one of the multiple choice answers is about Christopher Cross. I didn’t even realize that I remember who he is.
One of the questions that night was this: What fish can swim the fastest? The choices were: marlin, minnow, sailfish, or wahoo. This question, whatever the accurate answer (which turned out to be sailfish), made me realize that while I know quite a bit about several mammals and about birds (and answered a bird trivia question about Arctic terns accurately), I know very little about fish. With fishing a pretty popular activity in New Hampshire, I bet a lot of people do know a lot about them.
My fish knowledge is limited to perhaps three or four “fish experiences.” When we were kids my brother and I spent time every summer with our little rods and hooks fishing off the dock at my grandparents’ camp. What we were looking to catch were little sunfish. And we did. Of course we simply threw them back. I never minded worms or handling live fish, that was the fun part. I stopped fishing for sunfish when I started to feel badly that they were being hooked in the mouth for no reason except what we considered “fun.” I was certain it was no fun for the sunfish.
Another fish experience in my teens involved occasionally “helping” on a lobster boat. I recall assisting with the baiting of the traps. This probably just meant handing a fish or two over to the expert. But my perhaps unreliable memory has me more than once almost upside down in a near-empty barrel of rotten fish, an olfactory sensation not easily forgotten. These fish I recall as being “red fish” or “pogies.”
I Googled both to be sure they are not one and the same fish. They are not. “GloboSurfer.com” (whose reliability I do not guarantee) says that, “Another name used by Native Americans for this fish is munnawhatteug — in translation, one that fertilizes. Pogies are about 15 inches long, eat planktons and many underwater species absolutely love them — from tuna, swordfish to lobsters. That’s why it is quite useful to learn how to use pogies as bait.” Apparently pogies are oily and a member of the herring family.
A search of redfish revealed some interesting information. There are four species of redfish. The two that like colder waters are the Rose fish and the Acadian redfish. I do not know which ones were fermenting in those barrels on the lobster boat although an image online of dead Rose fish with large flat milky eyes seemed to flash a memory. The redfish in general is proclaimed in “wideopenspaces.com” as particularly good lobster bait. I have seen red fish on ice at a grocery store once or twice and, while I did not buy any, the Acadian redfish, endangered until 2012, is described on this website as particularly tasty.
I accompanied a boyfriend many, many years ago on occasional “recreational” fishing outings. This left me with no additional piscine knowledge since I spent my time lounging in the canoe or the Boston Whaler reading and working on my tan. I would be hard-pressed to name what kind of lake fish there are in New Hampshire.
Once in my husband’s and my early years together we had a small aquarium. I could barely stand coming home to discover which fish had died that day. I waited for them all to be gone and then never tried that pet experiment again. I’ve taken great care of many animals in my life — cats, dogs, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, rabbits, house finches, sheep, goats, horses, ducks — but fish are not on my good husbandry list.
Perhaps the most knowledge I gained about fish is from working in a Japanese restaurant. This set me up for a love of sushi for the rest of my life. And a life of guilt since I can’t even look at a picture of a proud fisherman or woman beside their prized halibut or swordfish or tuna, I just feel too badly for the fish. And every time I satisfy a sushi craving or get an Omega-3 infusion with a nice salmon filet or chunk up a haddock filet to make fish chowder, I think I may just go vegan. But then I don’t. Because despite my dislike for hooking one, what I do know about fish is that many of them are delicious.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.