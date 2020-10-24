A SIGN THAT WE have moved well into autumn arrived at our place over the weekend: dark-eyed juncos. I opened the porch door late one afternoon while the sun was making its last appearance of the day directly in front of the garage. I heard a flutter of wings and saw flashes of white as the little birds startled at my sudden appearance. Like chickadees, juncos are just the cutest little birdies. They remind me of a chubby version of the zebra finches that I adopted from the animal shelter where I once worked — very sweet and very busy.
The dark-eyed junco was once the slate-colored junco, the name I am still accustomed to using. Technically, the ones we have here in New Hampshire are still slate-colored juncos but variations have been grouped together to be called dark-eyed and are distinct from the Oregon junco, a striking little bird with a dark “hood.”
Why, I wondered, do birds’ names get changed? Since I don’t have a relationship with either Alexa or Siri and I refuse to start one up with Cortana or the Google assistant, I did the now-old-school thing and simply typed the question into the Google search bar on my iPad. And, like many old-school things, it worked. I came up with a podcast on this very subject from a reliable bird source: Audubon.
The basic answer to the question is one that makes sense to me and whose fundamental concept has been represented quite a bit in the past several months: “The study of birds, like any science, remains a work in progress. New findings about birds’ DNA or other attributes bring changes in classification of species, which often results in new names” (“Why Some Birds’ Names Have Changed,” podcast, Audubon.org). An example they give is the towhee. The differences in the eastern and western towhee, once both called Rufous-sided towhees, made scientists decide they were two distinct species now referred to as the eastern towhee and the spotted towhee.
Another interesting example they give is the red- and yellow-shafted flickers. There were so many hybrids, the separate names were abandoned and they both are now northern flickers.
A related news piece I ran across on the Audubon site was titled “The Yellow-Rumped Warbler Will Probably Be Split Into Two Different Species Again.” Once two species known as Audubon’s warbler and the Myrtle warbler, they were grouped together in the 1970s after research was released showing a common breeding range in Canada where the two interbred. The Audubon news article states that with great scientific advances since 1973, we can now more clearly define species using genetics instead of just appearance, song, etc. Thus the idea arose to re-split these two birds. In fact, the split is four ways, adding the black-fronted warbler (Mexico) and the Goldman’s warbler (Guatemala). Concentrate on the Myrtle warbler (look for a white throat) if you are in New England; the Myrtle and Audubon’s have a wide territory north to south but the Audubon’s warbler (look for a yellow throat) does not come east of the Plains states. I have the rest of fall and all winter to practice saying Myrtle warbler again instead of yellow-rumped (also apparently nicknamed “butterbutts” which will still be appropriate despite the name distinctions). This change was to have taken place a couple of years ago but I could not find verification that it did.
The Heron Observation Network of Maine posted over the weekend about a great blue heron they call Harper who is sporting a solar-powered GPS tracker. They have been following Harper for a while. Last year they were impressed with a nonstop flight period of 38 hours on Harper’s trip south. This year they tracked her flying 68 hours nonstop, much of the trip over the open Atlantic quite close to Bermuda until she veered right to the coast of Georgia. Harper headed on to the Everglades. Her trackers are curious as to whether she will continue on to Cuba where she overwintered last year. “Like” the Heron Observation Network of Maine’s Facebook page and/or follow Harper on the tracking software Movebank, to which the bird’s transmitter downloads data once a day. Click on www.maine.gov/wordpress/ifwheron/tracking-project to get to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife where you will find all you need to know to get to Movebank and find Harper (and other tracked birds). So cool!
If you are on Facebook, you might also want to follow David Sibley, who is the contemporary Roger Tory Peterson with his hand-sketched “The Sibley Guide to Birds” (already first published 20 years ago!) as well as a behavior book and the new “What It’s Like to Be a Bird.” On his Facebook page, he is sharing memories about creating his field guide. Sibley also often details how he goes about drawing a particular bird and shows “draft” paintings like his post on Friday Oct. 16 of magpies et al. Very interesting and inspiring for anyone whose ambition includes drawing/painting birds.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.