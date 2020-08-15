IF YOU FOLLOW the Facebook page of the Center for Wildlife in York, Maine, you will have seen the story of Captain John and Red Eye the gull unfold over the past few weeks.
The basic story is that the fisherman has over the course of 16 years developed a friendship with a gull that visits his fishing boat regularly. The gull showed up injured one day this summer so Captain John brought “his friend” to the Center for Wildlife. They fixed him up and posted a video of his release back at sea from Captain John’s boat a couple weeks ago. They also posted follow-up photos showing the gull back to his routine visiting his fisherman friend.
If you want to catch the whole story, check out CFW’s postings. Or, hopefully, Captain John will put it down in writing for all to enjoy.
What captivated me about this story, besides the obvious feel-good part, is this concept of humans and wild animals being friends. Why not? Humans clearly crave proximity to wildlife. We feed birds and marvel at their presence out our window.
If we are truly lucky, we get to know a few individuals enough to give them names. Snowflake the white squirrel, Chip the chipmunk, whose human admirer stages little scenes of which Chip plays an unwitting part. The porcupine that currently lives under our barn, whom I have never fed, sports the name Roger. A pigeon who showed up at my barn and stayed for months quickly got the name Rocky.
Some people feed deer and bear and raccoons and other wild mammals. Unfortunately in some of these cases, at some point the bear is knocking down the kitchen door for those handouts, or the deer are eating every flower in your yard that you drew them to in the first place, or the raccoons turn crabby; humans turn on them and call the authorities.
But who that has fed wildlife does not enjoy seeing the raccoon antics on the deck through the sliding glass door or the regular doe show off her fawn to you in the spring? Or found joy in having that chipmunk eat out of your hand? Having an interactive relationship with a wild animal is amazing (from afar).
There is a quote/story attributed to anthropologist Margaret Mead. She was asked, the story goes, “what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture.” Everyone expected an answer involving discovery of instruments to process food. Instead she said that the first sign of civilization in a culture is a broken femur — the longest, heaviest and strongest bone in almost any body — that had healed. Wild animals typically die — a broken femur means no ability to get food or water. The animal does not live long enough (infection, starvation, predators) for the femur to heal on its own.
Someone has to help you — doctor the fracture, get you to safety, take care of you for several weeks. “Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts,” Mead is said to have answered.
“Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts.” Why not bring an animal to the “wild animal veterinarian” when you realize it has a life-threatening illness or injury? I guess the important thing is to not create a situation where the animal becomes dependent on you. Even wildlife rehabilitators are focused on getting injured wild animals healthy with minimal human contact in order to return them to the wild still wary of humans.
But ultimately, “helping someone else through difficulty” — i.e., being civilized — does not seem like a bad thing with any living being.
Things are changing in the natural world around us in New Hampshire. I am now seeing different birds that I have not seen much of all summer. A pair of chickadees landed on the pole that holds my hummingbird feeder. The hummingbirds themselves seem much more combative than usual. One at my nectar feeder guards the feeder — he sits on the perch for several minutes looking overhead (speaking of naming wild animals, we’ve named him Luke Skywatcher) and does not allow another hummingbird near the feeder for 10 or 15 minutes. Goldfinches are hanging around. Chipping sparrows are back rustling around in the flower bed in front of the kitchen window. I don’t expect to see juncos yet — or I sure hope not, that would indicate that winter is way too close. I am not ready.
Turkeys are starting to roam around again. Some, like the ones the dogs and I frightened recently on the mowed trail through our field, have young with them that are grown enough to fly. Certainly no birds that migrate for the winter are nesting now.
Another cycle — preparing for winter, surviving winter, courting and nesting, raising young to adulthood — is winding down while simultaneously getting ready to start again.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.