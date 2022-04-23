OUR BARN, BUILT IN 1834, is an English sidehill barn — the south side “basement” is open to the outside and my horses use it as their run-in shed where it is cool in the summer and protected from the wind in the winter. The first floor holds a year’s supply of hay for a horse and a mini, has a room that my duck spends the night in, and a riding lawnmower stored there in winter. The aisle remains open for my horses to stand for farrier and veterinary care or to park a truck on a snowy winter night. The rest of the barn at the moment is relatively empty.
One use for the barn, I have thought, might be for wildlife rehabilitation space. If you find an injured animal in the road on your way to work in this area, you have to take a day off to get it to some help. Although I have never practiced, I got a degree in veterinary technology in 2007 and have kept my CVT license current. I could use this, my logic tells me, to help be, if not a full-fledged wildlife center, a way station for injured wildlife either to get urgent care before being transported or to provide pre-release strength-building enclosures to help wildlife centers open up space for incoming animals.
To further consider whether this is something I am interested in doing, I signed up for a two-day class in basic wildlife rehabilitation put on by the International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council hosted at the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick, Maine. This class had the added benefit of providing my CEs for the year to retain my CVT certification.
The class was enlightening. I learned things I did not know and it did help me think through my idea for my barn a little more thoroughly. Some of the things taught in the class should be required in classrooms for everyone to learn. Here are just a few, more general, things taught over the weekend:
• Unless you are a licensed rehabilitator, it is illegal to retain wildlife, even if your intentions are admirable. Wildlife rehabilitation is highly regulated. To become a licensed rehabilitator is a very specific process; in New Hampshire, licensing includes 100 hours of volunteer work with a licensed rehabilitator or facility. Some animals — such as birds that fall under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 — also have federal protections to consider.
• If you find an injured animal, be sure to get it to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator as soon as possible. You may have to hold it overnight. If you do, depending on the animal, make sure it is safe and warm but it absolutely is best not to feed it. Different species have very different nutritional requirements and there is, without question, a great possibility you will do more harm than good. And do not, I repeat do not, keep it a few days to try to care of it yourself.
• Always keep your own safety top of mind when trying to rescue an injured wild animal.
• When you bring a wild animal to a rehabilitation facility, know that they are absolutely, 100% going to do the very best by the animal. Wildlife rehabilitators are doing amazing, really incredible work to get injured animals fixed up and back into the wild. And that is the ultimate, non-negotiable goal of all wildlife rehabilitation: to get the animal back to its life in the wild where it hopefully never has human interaction again. This is not a pet. Wild animals do not need humans to live their best lives. We step in to help if we can because we can — and because some huge percentage of their injuries/illnesses is caused by humans — but getting these animals back to the wild is the goal 100% of the time. While a few, under very specific circumstances (such as having been imprinted on humans), end up as ambassador/education animals, a wild animal does not deserve being kept in captivity.
So did I figure out with this class whether wildlife rehabilitation is something I want to move further into? The jury is still out, but I am leaning toward “probably not.” While I am so dedicated to nature and animals, domestic and wild, wildlife rehabilitation is a 110% participation activity. Believe me when I say, the people who are doing this work are totally and utterly all-in. Education, not hands-on, may be the avenue I take in this arena.
In that spirit, here are a few things we can all do to help: Please, please, please learn how to keep rodent populations down without rodenticides that harm birds of prey who, if they are lucky, end up in a rehab facility. Slow down on the beautiful country roads around our state. Consider making your cat an indoor cat. And last but not least, support your favorite wildlife rehabilitation organization. But at the very least, do what you can to help keep their intake numbers down.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.