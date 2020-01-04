AN INVITATION popped up on my Facebook page to come to Greenland at 3:15 on Monday afternoon Dec. 23 to watch the release of a rehabilitated great horned owl. I had been contemplating taking both Monday and Tuesday along with Christmas Day off; this event and the prediction of a sunny Monday with temps in the upper 40s clinched my decision.
Monday morning I checked on Facebook again to see if I could confirm the owl release. I could not find it and could not remember the name of the rehab organization that posted it. I was headed to the Seacoast anyway so I arranged my activities around the 3:15 time. It was 3:06 when I was exiting I-95 to Route 33 in Greenland. Just a mile from the site and just as I thought I was going to be right on time, I could see a massive amount of stopped traffic ahead of me. Rarely on the Seacoast during a weekday, I tried to figure what might be causing all this traffic — a shift at some large manufacturing business at Pease letting out? Spill over from the Shipyard? Then I realized the traffic was stopped because it was not traffic at all but cars parked on the side of the road right at the location announced for the owl release.
The first thing that happened was that I just started smiling — what a wonderful thing that so many people cared to see a rehabilitated bird released back to the wild! I slipped into a spot along the roadside, grabbed my camera, and headed toward the group of people gathered well off the road in an open area. Several photographers were there with cameras much more impressive than mine. In fact, I have seen incredible photos of the bird show up on Facebook.
I asked a woman beside me who the rehabilitation group was. I picked the right person — she seemed to be friends with Jane Kelly, who runs On the Wing in Epping. The woman told me that the owl, a female, had been brought to On the Wing in poor condition and was treated for lead poisoning. Jane, she also told me, has appeared a few times with New Hampshire Fish & Game on the show “North Woods Law.”
Jane arrived a few minutes later with the magnificent bird held in her heavily gloved hand. She walked down the slope toward the gathered crowd nonchalantly as if having a large owl with dinner-plate-sized eyes cradled in the crook of her arm was an everyday experience, which probably for her it is. My assumption and personal experience is that a key to handling a bird and keeping it calm, especially larger ones like my domestic duck for example, is to maintain control of the wings.
After a short introduction to the owl, who was known to have a mate in the area where she was being released, an officer from the Greenland Police Department was given the privilege of actually releasing the bird. With gloved hand/forearm and a few tips from Jane, the officer hoisted the bird into the air. Accompanied by gasps and cheers from the crowd, the great horned owl took flight and stopped in the nearest white pine in a patch of setting sun. She perched on a branch there for several minutes, like an Oscar nominee on the red carpet indulging the media, allowing for great pictures to be taken. She then moved to a bare branch a little farther into the woods. And then she took flight and headed off to restart her interrupted life in the wild.
The great horned owl (Bubus virginianus) seems like it would be an unusual sighting in the wild. However, according to “The Sibley Guide to Birds” their range is almost the entire North American continent. You are most likely to see one at dusk hunting for prey, Sibley says, that includes most mammals up to the size of a rabbit. To grasp those mammals, great horned owls are endowed with extremely large feet that are “zygodactyl,” meaning they are able to pivot one of four toes in both directions, one configuration creating a web of their eight talons to effectively capture prey.
It was truly a great experience from being encouraged by the amount of people caring about wildlife rehabilitation to come out on a winter weekday afternoon two days before Christmas for a 10-minute event to the spectacular release itself. I spoke briefly with the Greenland officer (whose name I did not catch); he said it was quite the honor and he was pretty nervous that he was going to mess something up. But all seemed to go perfectly and the smile on my face remained for quite a while after I left.
