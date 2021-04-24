THE TEMPS ARE IN the 60s and we are all celebrating the end of winter doing whatever it is we do to mark that joyous occasion. Bicycling, walking, getting a jumpstart on gardening, paddling in ice-out lakes, raking, grilling in the back yard — each one of us who loves being outdoors without snow and ice underfoot has a list of activities that signify spring. Many of those activities compete for the convergence of conditions that make them more pleasant — sun, temps at least 60, little wind; I often get up in the morning trying to figure out which type of outdoor fun I will attempt to fit into the day.
Then the rumors start. “Did you see the weather report?” What? What do you mean? “Snow. Coming on Friday.” What? Well, it won’t stick. “Five to eight inches.” What? What?
It’s only Wednesday. I look around for what I might want to do before said snow arrives. A few things on the porch get moved to make room to bring back inside the red metal table and two chairs we had just set out on a brick patio. The garage bays get cleared out of things that had crept into the middle once the cars stay outside — bicycle, grill in repair — so that the cars can go back in at least for a night. Having taken in my feeders after an early bear visit, I make a quick trip to my feed store to buy a small bag of bird seed and a couple of suet cakes to help the birds through the predicted storm.
I was feeling badly that I had not yet planted the pansies I bought a couple weeks before. Now I am glad I didn’t; I move the pansies from in front of the porch onto the table on the porch. And then I notice the daffodils. Robust daffodils from bulbs bought from White Flower Farm, part of a gift of 50 bulbs given to me for my 50th birthday, now a while ago. But are they robust enough to survive heavy wet snow and 30-degree temperatures?
The daffodils pop up in places I don’t even remember planting them. They were first buried in a small garden near the garage and would appear every spring not long after a couple grape hyacinths and before a few tulips, some of which were from the previous dwellers on this property. That garden got overtaken by Japanese knot weed which we finally eradicated from that area by having our excavator neighbor work his magic digging up the whole area, making a neat flat surface and burying the knotweed in the process. We planted grass seed and now mow it regularly so even when knotweed does surface it is mowed down before it can thrive.
Before all this happened, I dug up my birthday bulbs and just randomly planted them in a few places around the yard. And now I enjoy happy yellow daffodil faces in surprising places.
Before the snow prediction, the daffodils had just fully opened. Every time I let the dogs into the back dog yard, I enjoyed the clump I planted in an abandoned garden beyond the fence. When I went to and came from the mailbox, the small group beside the front door made me smile. And a bunch that appears beside the small stone wall heading to the carriage house always pleasantly surprises me. Will they be so happy after five to eight inches of heavy wet spring snow? Can they survive that and/or the cold temperatures? Should I cut them all? Some of them? None of them?
I decide to cut some and leave some. I pick the tallest ones from the largest group in the back yard with the logic that they are out in the open and that the taller ones will be the most impacted by the weight of the snow. I cut a few next to the door and don’t cut any of the ones nestled near the stone wall next to a couple of eventual Christmas trees.
We do get heavy wet snow, although not as much as predicted for our area. The daffodils do droop their pretty yellow heads to the ground under the weight of the snow. Their yellow stands out even more brilliantly against the white. And now, less than a week later, they are standing straight up again like the snow never happened.
And the ones I chose to pick and bring in the house helped cheer things up. I put them in brightly colored vases and set them on the small ledge of the picture window in the kitchen. And as heavy spring snowflakes plummeted to the ground out the window, the bright yellow daffodils were a cheerful reminder that spring had sprung and will spring back once again.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.