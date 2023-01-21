For nearly a quarter century, the Sebago Lake Ice Fishing Derby has been the largest of the dozens of ice fishing derbies held across Maine each winter. Now, an event in Aroostook County has taken over that mantle.

The Long Lake Derby in St. Agatha drew just 290 fishermen at its inaugural event in 2006, but has steadily grown to include as many as 1,800 participants. It is now held on 10 lakes in the Fish River chain of lakes and has drawn more than 1,000 participants each of the past four years. This year, the Long Lake Derby will give out $22,000 in cash prizes for those who place in the big-fish categories and $45,000 in total prizes, including a Polaris side-by-side ATV and a fully outfitted ice shack.