The Daniel Webster Council is offering a Virtual Cub Scout Camporee this Saturday and opening it for free to everyone.
Families can enjoy activities that include a campfire program with skits and songs.
Campers can meet some of the Camp Carpenter staff and get a taste of the adventures Scouting offers. Families with Wi-Fi that reaches into their backyards can set up their own tents, roast marshmallows around their own campfires, and join in the fun remotely.
An entire day of activities is planned, including Cub Scout yoga, high flying drones, Cub Scout Cooking (yes, there will be s’mores), and an evening campfire program. For more information visit https://nhscouting.org/event/cub-scouts-virtual-camporee/.