If you want to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall, now is the time to enter the 2021 moose hunt lottery for one of the 40 permits.
Applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 28; submitted online by midnight on May 28 or delivered to the licensing office at NH Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord before 4 p.m. that day.
The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresidents.
New Hampshire has had an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country, Fish and Game officials said in a Facebook post. The state’s current moose population is estimated at about 3,000.
Applicants can enter the moose hunt lottery once per year. A bonus-point system improves the chances for unsuccessful applicants who apply in each consecutive year, according to Fish and Game. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing on June 18.
In 2020, 6,013 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 49 permits.
"While people travel from all over the country to take part in the New Hampshire moose hunt, the majority of permits, about 85%, are awarded to New Hampshire residents," the Fish and Game Facebook post said. "The number of permits available to nonresidents is capped based on the prior year’s sales of nonresident hunting licenses."
In 2020 hunters from six other states won permits in the lottery.
New Hampshire’s nine-day moose hunt starts the third Saturday in October. This year’s hunt runs from October 16-24.
To enter the lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application.