WHEN SHERMAN ADAMS opened Loon Mountain Ski Area in the mid-1960s, he had 12 trails, two lifts, and one bathroom. But 500 people showed up for that first day.
Loon Mountain
Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln owes its existence to Adams, a Granite State boy who served as Chief of Staff for President Dwight D. Eisenhower and as governor of New Hampshire. Adams managed logging camps in the 1920s, on the Pemigewasset River. In his time in Washington he foresaw the decline of logging, and he wanted to revive the economy of Lincoln and the western White Mountains. His wife Rachel suggested a ski area, and Adams investigated the terrain.
Adams served as construction boss on the project, which opened Dec. 27, 1966. He would serve as president and general manager for two decades, and remained involved until his death in 1986. The facility is currently owned by Boyne Resorts, a Michigan-based company.
Marketing Director Louise Smith said in a phone interview that Loon Mountain offers “a unique culture and community.” While the slopes and other amenities look a bit different this year, it is still a top White Mountains attraction that fulfils Adams’ vision.
In addition to downhill skiing, the resort offers everything to do with snow — snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing.
“We have a huge following for our terrain parks,” she said, adding, “they’re the best in the East.”
Loon also boasts its own zipline, Alpine Adventures, which sends a participant soaring through miles of forest.
They have a robust ski school for students ranging from toddlers to any age, according to Smith. Loon also offers a bustling daytime, nighttime and apres ski options with several restaurants.
Recent improvements include a new eight-person chairlift, which is ergonomically designed and can reach the summit faster, she said.
In spite of the pandemic, Loon’s customers are coming, just as they did on that December day long ago. Season-ticket holders show up regularly, and there’s also a brisk business in day visits, although the pandemic has limited the capacity for those, Smith said.
But skiing and other snow sports are activities that lend themselves to social distancing, she added, and it’s good to get outside. “It’s good for you mentally, it’s good for you physically,” she observed.
Bretton Woods
Craig Clemmer, marketing director for Bretton Woods, said in a phone interview, “We appreciate the accolade.”
Bretton Woods opened in 1973, the last of New Hampshire’s major ski areas to take shape. Its cornerstone is the Mount Washington Hotel, the last grand hotel to be built in New Hampshire.
The years have been kind to Bretton Woods, according to Clemmer. In 1973 the base lodge was much smaller, though “spacious for its time,” he said. They expanded their terrains, making them the biggest ski area in New Hampshire, and also expanded their amenities. Last year the facility added a new gondola, with 36 eight-person cars, that can get guests to the summit in under five minutes. They’ve invested in both their snowmaking and the grooming of said snow.
The Omni company also recently invested in the 16,000-square-foot Rosebrook Lodge, which has three restaurants: Crystal Hills, at the top of the lodge and with a stunning view of the slopes; the Switchback Grill; and the Peak Coffee Shop. Crystal Hills doubles as a third ballroom for the facility, and opened this past fall with a morning brunch and an evening wedding, both with spectacular foliage views.
It’s one of 18 food and beverage outlets across the complex, Clemmer said.
Bretton Woods is also a great “learning mountain,” according to Clemmer, with classes for all ages. The resort maintains a relationship with Olympian Bode Miller and counts another Olympian, Miki Fera, formerly of Romania, as a current ski coach.
The resort also offers adaptive skiing and the new gondola is especially suited for those using “sit skis” to get up the mountain, Clemmer said.
Bretton Woods is also adapting to another phenomenon, the COVID 19 virus. This year they passed on offering group ski lessons. They are offering a “touchless ski experience,” with lift tickets and reservations online.
Clemmer has been with Bretton Woods for 15 years as director of sales and marketing, and it’s an easy place to promote, he said. “Every day I have this inspiring view of the Presidential Range,” he noted. “It makes me feel privileged to be here every day.”
For more information on Loon Mountain Resort, visit www.loonmtn.com. For more information on Bretton Woods, visit www.brettonwoods.com.