Doodlebug
Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

THE DOODLEBUG waits. It is patient. It is silent. And it is hidden under a fine layer of dry, loose, sandy soil at the bottom of a small conical pit. Soon, a wandering ant will slip down the side of the pit, where the sickle-shaped mandibles of the doodlebug will rise from the bottom to grab the ant. The doodlebug will inject paralyzing venom into its prey, followed by digestive fluids that turn the ant’s insides to liquid. Then this hungry doodlebug will slurp the juices before flicking the desiccated ant carcass out of its pit trap. Constantly hungry, the doodlebug hides again at the bottom of the pit and waits for its next meal to stumble in.

Doodlebugs are the larval stage of winged adult antlions in the myrmeleon genus. The antlion family (Myrmeleontidae) includes some 2,000 species worldwide, and roughly 100 species in North America, one of which, Myrmeleon immaculatus, is commonly found in northern New England. Doodlebugs create conical pits, which they use to catch their prey. The larva is mottled gray and brown, up to half an inch long, and has a plump body covered in tiny bristles to help anchor itself in the soil while capturing prey with its long, strong jaws.