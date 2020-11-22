The latest improvements to Dover's Community Trail will link the middle and high schools to downtown and northern parts of Dover.
"The community has been looking forward to the community trail expansion for years and is excited to see its completion," City Planner Donna Benton said in a news release. "It is a Dover gem to both residents and visitors alike."
The upgrade will connect more than four miles of multi-purpose pedestrian pathways from Route 108/Central Avenue at Rutland Street through the Dover Transportation Center and north to Watson Road via the downtown connection on Chestnut and Fourth streets.
Work began on Sept. 8 to create a trailhead with a paved, graded ramp from Fourth Street by the Cochecho River that connects to the Community Trail's rural section, and extend the urban area from Fisher Street to Route 108/Central Avenue at Rutland Street.
Construction to the Fourth Street's entrance is in its final stages, Benton said, and the ramp is scheduled to be paved starting this week.
Site and drainage work to Fisher Street expansion is complete except for a small section toward the new trailhead at Central Avenue. The 2,000 feet of completed new trail is also scheduled to be paved this week.
If the drainage work is not completed due to weather conditions, paving may be postponed until spring. If that occurs, the unpaved trail will have a crushed stone base and be open for pedestrian use.
Dover received a Transportation Alternative Project grant in 2015 from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to pay for the expansion.
"The DOT's grant funding has been critical in the creation and extension of the Community Trail, and we thank them for their continued support," Assistant City Manager Christopher G. Parker said in a news release. "This trail is recreational and a clear alternative mode of transportation for users, providing access to mass transit options, such as Amtrak's Downeaster, COAST Bus and Wildcat Transit."
Another expansion of the trial is already being considered. The ad-hoc Dover Community Trail Advisory Committee assists the Dover Planning Department and city in creating and maintaining the trail.
Benton encourages anyone interested in participating to contact her at 603-516-6008, or d.benton@dover.nh.gov.