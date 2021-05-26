Despite a warning from the state’s Public Water Access Advisory Board about plans to restrict parking around Dublin Lake, Dublin selectmen are moving forward with the proposed ordinance.
“That is still, that is our intention, though it has not been finalized,” said Select Board Chair Chris Raymond.
The board plans to restrict parking on the shore side of Lake Road, citing concerns about the shore’s integrity and concerns about emergency vehicle access when there are cars parked on both sides of the road.
Earlier this month, Thomas Quarles, chairman of the New Hampshire Public Water Access Advisory Board, sent a letter to the town warning that the plans to restrict parking could result in legal jeopardy for the town.
Raymond said the town sent Quarles’ letter to the town’s attorney for a review.
“Some of the information in the letter is inaccurate, so we’re getting a second opinion,” Raymond said.
Raymond has said the town does not want to restrict access to the lake, but protect the lake from too much traffic. Last year saw a surge of visitors to Dublin Lake as people went outdoors to escape COVID-19 restrictions.
Contacted Wednesday, Quarles said town officials would be incorrect in ignoring the points the commission raised in the letter.
“I certainly don’t agree with (the tone moving forward), as outlined in the letter,” Quarles said.
For example, according to the letter, the plan would eliminate parking around Brown’s Cove, a site that is meant to give members of the public access to the lake.
“The current proposal to add No Parking signs to Lake Road along the shore side of Brown’s Cove, with the current No Parking signs already on the other side of the road, effectively prohibits public water access to Brown’s Cove, an important historic access site for the general public including users of the Pumpelly Trail.
“The PWAAB requests that parking on at least one side of Lake Road adjacent to Brown’s Cove be maintained,” Quarles wrote.
Resident Steve Baldwin, who’s long fought against restrictions at the lake, said selectmen are in the wrong with the proposed ordinance. He blamed wealthy landowners who live on the lake for the push to end the public access.
“They’re pushing the peasants around,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said the town is going to end up in trouble if the board pushes through with the parking restriction.
“I’m not feeling really comfortable where this is going,” Baldwin said.