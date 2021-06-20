KELLE LOUGHLIN knelt in the sand where Great Bay touches the shore in Greenland. “Look, you can see them,” she said, pointing to miniscule green specks in the dirt. “These little ‘divots’ everywhere are the horseshoe crab nests, and these tiny round balls are their eggs.”
Loughlin and her crew at the Great Bay Discovery Center spend their working days pointing out the things a casual visitor to the shore might miss. Through scientific research, children’s programs and simple strolls around the grounds, they open up the wonders of marine life to everyone.
As she sipped water before heading out in the field, Loughlin sketched the history and purpose of the center. The center and the nearby Hugh Gregg Coastal Conservation Center make up the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. There are 29 such programs around the country and their “mother ship” is NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Each reserve has a state partner,” she said. “Ours is Fish and Game, while in other states they often partner with universities.”
The goal of the reserves is to conduct research, encourage land stewardship and land protection, and educate the next generation of conservationists. “And behind the scenes, we are working on climate change,” she said.
Field trips
The facility is open to school trips, and in a non-COVID year, the yellow buses roll up the driveway on a regular basis, according to Loughlin. The center offers two flagship programs for school kids: natural history field trips in the spring and cultural history programs in the fall.
There are also public Bayventure programs for younger kids, homeschoolers, or the simply curious. Bayventures programs are targeted to ages 7 to 11, but Loughlin and her staff make sure no one is left out. In the foyer of the Discovery Center, a child can help herself to a free Bayventures kit with crafts, simple science experiments and other activities.
“We change up the kits every Monday,” Loughlin said, adding, “we give out 200 kits a week.”
The center also has a Visitor Center with interactive exhibits on marine life, including a tank with a giant eel, flounder and horseshoe crab. There’s a small puppet theater, a telescope, science-based games and even dress-up clothes to play at being a lobsterman.
And it’s all free, Loughlin said.
Escape to nature
The center had to pivot with the onset of COVID last year, with the public programs suspended and the Discovery Center closed. But, Loughlin said, the grounds were left open every day from dawn to dusk, and “it became an oasis for people who just needed to get outside.”
On a weekday afternoon traffic roared through on nearby Route 33, and lawnmowers whined across nearby yards in Stratham and Greenland. But in the center the only sounds were the chatter of birds and the low, patient tones of mothers and sometimes grandparents explaining the science exhibits to their children.
On the shore, Joanne McLaughlin of Manchester helped her grandson James, 3, look for the horseshoe crab eggs.
“James lives in Greenland, and I come up every Wednesday to hang out with him,” she said. “This is one of his favorite places to come.”
She interrupted her conversation to take James’s hand and point to something in the clear water.
“Look, James, there’s a grown-up horseshoe crab,” she said.
Life at the center
According to Loughlin, the horseshoe crabs spawn in May and June, at high tide, and under a full moon. In the 1970s it was discovered that horseshoe crab blood, which happens to be blue, was sensitive to toxins and bacteria, so research scientists began experimenting with it in medicines. Their blood is one of the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines, she pointed out.
Louglin’s staff at the center include four marine educators, two land management professionals and two research associates. The manager of the reserve is based in Durham. They are all Fish and Game employees, she said. NOAA provides 70 percent of their budget, Fish and Game 30 percent, and the little extras come from their fund-raising arm, the Great Bay Stewards.
Laughlin said she also gets a boost from about 50 volunteers. Four to six of them are directly involved with the school programs, while others garden, file or do mailings, or help collect data for the horseshoe crab project.
“They are crucial to our survival,” Loughlin said.
The Discovery Center is also crucial to other species’ survival, from the horseshoe crabs to a pair of osprey nested in the forest to the ocean itself. As she strolled around the grounds Loughlin pointed out a skeletal cedar tree. “The sea level is rising due to climate change, and this past year, this tree bit the bullet,” she said.
But, she added, other trees are thriving, such as a 250-year-old black gum tree.
Loughlin pointed out one of the osprey soaring over the bay as she led the way down a new boardwalk. She noted tree species, informal amphitheaters and an enrichment area for the fall Cultural Education programs. The secluded spot includes a wigwam, currently being restored by a Stratham Eagle Scout, and a dugout canoe.
Summer hours
The center is slowly coming back from its silent winter and spring, and will be open for programs this summer. The Bayventures program for children returns in July. In June the Discovery Center building will be open Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she said. “We will add days and hours as the summer goes along.”
“But the grounds are open dawn to dusk, seven days a week,” Loughlin said, including the shoreline, woods, the First Americans area, a picnic pavilion and a nature-themed playground.
While she and her staff are happy to educate any visitors, it’s often the parent who takes on that responsibility. Loughlin cocked her head as she listened to a young mother explain the wigwam to her two preschoolers. “Sometimes I’m disillusioned with the world, and I’ll be sitting in my office with the windows open,” she said. “I hear these parents, and it makes me happy.”
The Center is at 89 Depot Road, Greenland, with access off Route 33 in Stratham. Bayventures programs tentatively scheduled for July include fish hawks (July 7); what happens at low tide (July 14); bees and pollination (July 21); and turtles (July 28, ). For details, call 603-778-0015 or visit www.greatbay.org.