Eric Blake of West Hartford finished second at the Mount Washington Road Race in New Hampshire on Sunday, covering 7.6 miles up the mountain in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 53 seconds. Joe Gray of Colorado Springs won the race for the fifth time in 1:01:40.
Blake, 42, is the Central Connecticut State University track and cross country coach. He has won at Mount Washington four times, the last in 2019, and finished second six times. The race was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Manchester Road Race back in person: The Manchester Road Race will take place in person on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, the road race committee announced Sunday.
“Barring any adverse changes in the current public health conditions or state and federal regulations, we will hold our regular road race this year,” said Dr. Tris Carta, president of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “We’ve already begun planning, and we are hoping to make the 85th annual Manchester Road Race a very special celebration.”
The race was switched to a virtual race last November due to the pandemic. There will still be an option for runners to participate in a virtual race. Online registration for the race will open Sept. 1 at www.manchesterroadrace.com.
