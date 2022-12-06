New Hampshire Fish and Game is warning hikers to be prepared for winter conditions, after a Massachusetts woman had to be rescued when she got hurt while hiking in North Conway on Monday.

The agency was notified at noontime that a hiker had been injured on the Peaked Mountain Trail. Mary Ellen Morris, 65, of Chelmsford, Mass., was hiking with her husband when she slipped on an ice-covered rock and injured her ankle, according to a news release.