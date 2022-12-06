New Hampshire Fish and Game is warning hikers to be prepared for winter conditions, after a Massachusetts woman had to be rescued when she got hurt while hiking in North Conway on Monday.
The agency was notified at noontime that a hiker had been injured on the Peaked Mountain Trail. Mary Ellen Morris, 65, of Chelmsford, Mass., was hiking with her husband when she slipped on an ice-covered rock and injured her ankle, according to a news release.
The couple called 911 for help. Members of North Conway Fire, Action Ambulance and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to help Fish and Game conservation officers.
The injured woman was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital.
“It is important to note that winter conditions including snow and ice are now present in the mountains,” the release stated. “Anyone venturing out should expect to encounter winter trail conditions.”
Outdoor enthusiasts can purchase Hike Safe cards at: wildnh.com/safe. People who obtain the cards are not liable to repay rescue costs if they need to be rescued, unless a person "recklessly or intentionally creates a situation requiring an emergency response," by state law.
For hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit: hikesafe.com.
Donations to support the Lakes Region Search and Rescue, a volunteer search and rescue organization, can be made at: nhoutdoorcouncil.org.