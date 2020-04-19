Conservation officers have responded to a handful of rescue calls over the past few weeks for lost or injured hikers, but it’s been relatively quiet compared to previous years, said Fish and Game Lt. Bradley Morse said.
He's expecting that to change soon.
“With the precipitation we’ve had and a lot of cold and wind, I think that’s been keeping people in the lower elevations,” Morse said Sunday. “But I think that with the change in the weather, if it does warm up and gets sunnier, then more people are probably going to be out there.”
Meanwhile, he said conservation officers and volunteers have adjusted their safety protocols because of COVID-19, with the addition of masks and gloves.
“I think the governor and everyone does want people to recreate outside and enjoy the weather, but at the same time, you’ve got to respect peoples’ space and hopefully not get too busy on the trails,” Morse said.
He said hikers appear to be following social-distancing guidelines issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ve been out there quite a bit and I think people are doing a great job," Morse said. "They are maintaining the six-foot rule and a lot of times when you come up on somebody on the trail, they’ll step to the side and let you pass.”
He cautioned hikers to remember north-facing slopes don’t get much sun and are likely to still have snow and ice at this time of year. He said areas with short trails like Rattlesnake Mountain and Mount Major have been popular hiking destinations, but hikers have managed to avoid needing to call for help.
Morse noted salmon fishing season in New Hampshire opened April 1 and turkey season is scheduled to open May 1.
“I think there’s going to be an uptake in fishing and hunting just because there’s more people who aren’t working and will want to get out,” Morse said.
One major change Fish and Game has implemented for turkey season is allowing hunters to register turkeys they’ve harvested online rather than at designated physical locations. Fish and Game said harvested birds must be registered within 24 hours.
In a news release last week, Fish and Game advised hunters to choose day trips over traveling to camp, to hunt with members of the same household and to avoid crowds.
“Hunters must also be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this spring -- it is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it,” the news release said.
While having more people outdoors increases the likelihood of an increase in rescue calls, Morse said the volume varies from year to year and rescue season never really ends in the Granite State.
“I’m hoping people will be more cautious,” he said. “It’s hard to tell. We don’t know until it happens and every year is different.”