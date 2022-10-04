As deer hunting season approaches, New Hampshire Fish and Game is reminding hunters and hikers to share the woods and take steps to stay safe this fall.
In a news release, the agency warned hunters to “be aware of increased recreational activity in New Hampshire’s forests and fields.”
“All outdoor enthusiasts, no matter where they venture, must be committed to ensuring their own personal safety while understanding the different ways residents and visitors enjoy all that New Hampshire has to offer,” the news release said.
Archery season for white-tailed deer began on Sept. 15. Muzzleloader season begins on Oct. 29, and firearms season opens Nov. 9.
Some tips to keep everyone safe:
• Wear “blaze” orange clothing when outdoors to make yourself more visible Put on an orange hat, handkerchief, vest or shirt — and make sure the family dog is also wearing orange.
• Stick to established hiking trails; hunters generally avoid heavily used hiking paths because activity frightens game species.
• Pick the right time. Legal hunting in New Hampshire for most game runs from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Wildlife and hunters are most active at dawn and dusk, so mid-day hikes are best during the fall.
• Make some noise. Talk, sing or whistle to make your presence known in the woods. Put a bell on your dog’s collar to make continuous noise during a hike.
• Take safety precautions when hiking. Visit www.hikesafe.com for information about planning and preparing for a hike.
For more information on the dates and details of New Hampshire’s hunting seasons, visit: www.huntnh.com/hunting.