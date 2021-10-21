Any person 12 or older must have either a valid driver’s license or pass an approved OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education class taught by volunteer instructors and staff trained by New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Gearing up for winter, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are scheduling free in-person snowmobile safety education classes.
Many of the trained volunteer instructors who lead classes are affiliated with one of the state’s more than 100 snowmobile and 26 off-highway recreational vehicle clubs, said Capt. Michael Eastman, Fish and Game’s OHRV/snowmobile education and law enforcement coordinator.
To drive a snowmobile or OHRV, anyone 12 or older must have either a valid driver’s license or have completed an approved OHRV/snowmobile safety education class, he said.
OHRV/Snowmobile Safety Education classes can also be taken online. With recent changes to state laws, all online classes will include a combination of practical OHRV and snowmobile safety and the rules that apply to all trail riders, Eastman said in a recent Fish and Game Facebook post.
The cost for the virtual class is $34.50.
“The online safety courses provide a convenient option for students to obtain their New Hampshire rider certificate, at their own pace, while learning key safety information important for riding both OHRVs and snowmobiles,” Eastman said.
“The entire course can be taken on a smartphone, tablet, or computer and offers a fun approach to learning by using live-action video and interactive learning modules.”
All children under 14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult over the age of 18 when driving a snowmobile or OHRV, including on property belonging to their parents, grandparents, or guardians, Eastman said.
“Joining a club is a great way to learn about safe riding, help support local landowners, and help maintain trails for your own and others’ enjoyment,” Eastman said.
For more information on how to become involved with a snowmobile club, visit www.nhsa.com. For OHRV club information, visit www.nhohva.org.
In addition to safety education, NH Fish and Game conservation officers will be out on the trails this winter conducting patrols to detect and apprehend impaired snowmobile operators, enforce speed limits, deter unlawful off-trail riding, and detect machines with modified exhaust.