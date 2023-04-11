wild turkey
Buy Now

A wild turkey enjoys a visit to a yard in Manchester. Spring turkey hunting season runs May 1 to 31. Youth hunters have their own chance April 22 and 23.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Hunting etiquette Fish and Game offers the following tips for hunters to establish good relations with landowners. DO: • Treat the landowner’s property as if it were your own. • Even if you had landowner permission last fall to hunt turkey, check back in to discuss the spring hunting season and make sure nothing has changed. • Become familiar with the boundaries of the land, surrounding property and adjacent recreation areas, farms and active logging operations. • Always ask landowner permission if you plan to construct a ground blind. Get written permission if the blind will damage a tree or require cutting branches. • Written permission also is needed to drive an OHRV on private property. Make sure you know where you are permitted to drive and carry the written permission with you. DON’T: • Park on lawns or block roadways, trails, crossings or gates. Leave all gates and barriers as you found them. • Hunt near buildings, livestock, active logging operations or hiking trails. Spring turkey hunting season is May 1 to 31. For information: www.huntnh.com/hunting/turkey.html. For more about Fish and Game’s Landowner Relations Program, visit: www.wildnh.com/landshare.

Miss Manners would be pleased.