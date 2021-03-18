According to state law, all bobhouses must be removed from the ice no later than the end of the day on April 1.
“The law is designed to ensure that bobhouses and their contents do not fall through the ice and become a hazard to boaters, or get left behind on shore,” Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division Lt. Robert Mancini said in a news release on Wednesday.
Mancini reminded anglers to use all precautions, including monitoring ice thickness, to ensure safety when removing bobhouses from frozen lakes and ponds. Depending on weather conditions, it may be necessary to remove bobhouses before April 1, he said.
Fish and Game officials said that once bobhouses are moved to the shoreline, they must be relocated.
"Do not leave bobhouses on public or private property other than your own without permission, which is also a violation of state law," Mancini said.
Failure to remove a bobhouse from public waters, public property, or private property by the deadline, or burning a bobhouse on the ice can result in a fine and a one-year loss of the owner’s fishing license.
Fish and Game has the authority to seize any bobhouse not removed by the deadline, including its contents, officials said.
For more information, contact your local conservation officer or Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division at (603) 271-3127.